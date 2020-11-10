The Bears padded their defensive line following the loss of Roy Robertson-Harris for the season, and added another quarterback following the shoulder injury to Mitchell Trubisky.

Quarterback Kyle Sloter and defensive lineman Anthony Rush were added to the practice squad.

Rush is another massive nose tackle, much like Daniel McCullers, the player the Bears used last week for the first time. Rush is 6-foot-5, 350 pounds.

He played for Alabama-Birmingham and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, waived, signed with the Eagles again off of the Raiders practice squad, then was signed by Seattle after being waived by the Eagles this year and signed with Seattle.

Rush had 14 tackles in 13 NFL games, including three for loss while with the Eagles.

Sloter is a 6-5, 218-pound, 26-year-old quarterback who started out at Southern Mississippi in college and transferred to Northern Colorado to finish his career. He was with the Lions last year after the season-ending back injury to Matthew Stafford and has also been with Denver, Minnesota and Arizona but hasn't appeared in a game.

Trubisky has a right shoulder injury and hasn't been placed on injured reserve, but will need to be out until it heals. He had the shoulder examined by the team and independently and it was decided he didn't need season-ending surgery.

Without Trubisky, Tyler Bray is the acting backup quarterback behind Nick Foles.

Robertson-Harris suffered a shoulder injury against New Orleans and it requires season-ending surgery to repair.

"We're gonna miss Roy a lot," Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols said. "Tremendous player, tremendous person, a guy that came in every day, worked his tail off and pushed the whole D-line to the limits just by holding everybody accountable.

"It's going to be rough not seeing him there."

Both Robertson-Harris and Trubisky are unrestricted free agents after this season

