Bears and Bengals Thursday Injury Report

September 16, 2021
So Much for Eddie Goldman's Up Arrow

The Bears nose tackle returned to the sidelines on Thursday after he had been able to practice Wednesday on a limited basis with knee/ankle injuries.
Author:
Publish date:

USA Today

To be continued...

The recovery of Eddie Goldman from ankle/knee injuries was apparently put on hold or he had a setback because the starting Bears nose tackle did not take part in Thursday's practice one day after he had returned to practice on a limited basis.

As a result, Goldman's situation could be day to day heading toward Sunday. Even if Goldman sits out Friday, it's possible they'll take another look at him Saturday or take it right up until game time.

Bears coach Matt Nagy discusses injuries prior to practice and at the time seemed upbeat about both the return of Goldman and left tackle Jason Peters to practice after they'd both been able to work Wednesday on a limited basis.

"I think they (Peters, Goldman) are in a good place and we'll continue to monitor them day-by-day but I would say, as I've used before, arrow up for them," Nagy said. "I feel good about them and we need to see each day how we go but they’ve been doing well."

Nagy had said in camp that it was arrow up on Teven Jenkins and also seemed to think Tarik Cohen was progressing from knee surgery in training camp, but Jenkins wound up with back surgery and Cohen still isn't ready to come off the physically unable to perform list.

Peters was practicing Thursday on a limited basis again after he had come out of Sunday night's game with a quad injury. If he's available it would be a big boost considering backup left tackle Larry Borom on Thursday remained out of practice with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's game.

The only other Bears missing at least part of practice was edge rush Robert Quinn. He was able to practice on a limited basis and has had a back injury the team has watched closely since training camp.

Getting Goldman back this week could be more important to the Bears because Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon is leading the NFL in rushing after a 129-yard effort against the Minnesota Vikings in the opener. Goldman has been a consistently solid run stopper throughout his Bears career.

The Bears weren't hurt much by the Rams' running game Sunday, but that was largely because they didn't need to run. Matthew Stafford passed at will.

The only difference in the Bengals injury report from Wednesday is that guard Jackson Carman practiced only on a limited basis after going through a full practice on Wednesday. He was suffering from leg cramps.

Cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) and safety Ricardo Allen (hamstring/hand) remained out of practice. Linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) and cornerback Darius Phillips (thigh) were limited in practice.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, who had knee surgery last year, is full go. He was sacked five times on Sunday and was limping a bit after one hit but hasn't been bothered subsequently.

