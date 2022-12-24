Bears and Bills In-Game Blog
Analysis and reporting live from Saturday's Bears game at Soldier Field against the Bills where game time temperature will be about 10 degrees.
Pregame
- Pregame kicking warmups are rather interesting. Trenton Gill punting toward the north end zone just put one 70 yards from where he punted. Earlier, Tyler Bass of Bils had trouble hitting field goals toward the south end zone from 48 yards. Made one by kicking it really low. Then he tried a 44-yarder and it was well above the crossbar a few yards away, then dropped like it had lead in it and barely cleared the crossbar. Bass turned and went the other way practicing kickoffs and drilled one through the uprights from his own 35-yard line, a 75-yard field goal. Of course, it was off a kicking tee. Kicking off into the wind from his own 35, Bass was getting it to the 18.
- Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins were never going to play once listed doubtful on Friday, unless they had a Saturday upgrade and they didn't. Teams don't list players as out or doubtful and then play them. That is, unless you were the Minnesota Vikings and Brett Favre. They did it and then he got knocked out of the game, ending his career as the Bears clinched the division (2010). Lovie Smith was not happy about that little bit of pregame chicanery by the Vikings.
Inactives
Bears
- WR Chase Claypool
- QB Tim Boyle
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown
- G Cody Whitehair
- G Teven Jenkins
- TE Trevon Wesco
- DT Angelo Blackson
Bills
- CB Xavier Rhodes
- S Dean Marlowe
- LB Baylon Spector
- DE Boogie Basham
- C Mitch Morse
- OL Justin Murray
- TE Tommy Sweeney
- N'Keal Harry mentioned the Bills-Patriots game of last year as his experience with extreme cold conditions. This was the game when Bill Belichick ordered up only three passes by Mac Jones, two completions. The temperature was 36 degrees with wind chill in the 20s. Not really that extreme. Wind was bad at 27 mph but not cold like this.
- Temperature at Soldier Field 2 hours before kickoff is 5 degrees and it's quite possible this will not be one of the top 10 coldest Bears games in terms of actual temperature because it needs to be 8 degrees for that. It will be in terms of wind chill because the wind is strong, around 20 mph and last wind chill check was around 22 below.
- Grass is a totally different color than six days ago. Had plenty of color then. Now it looks like frozen field, although they do have heaters under it.
