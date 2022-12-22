Tickets for the Christmas Eve game between the Bears and Bills are now going in the secondary market for a ridiculously low price.

An inexpensive Christmas present or invitation to frostbite?

The ticket prices for Saturday's Christmas Eve Bears and Bills game have dropped to a near giveaway according to SI Tickets.

Tickets in the 400 section at Soldier Field are going on the secondary market for as low as $23

The holiday, Bears problems and now the weather forecast have combined to make it possible for fans to see Justin Fields in person against one of the AFC's Super Bowl contenders for less than the cost of a tank of gas—a lot less.

Forecasts call for temperatures at 10 degrees or colder with wind chill below zero.

Attendance was below 49,000 for last week's game with the Eagles, which also explains some of the drop. Demand is down, so is the price.

Ticket prices are also down greatly for the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings Jan. 8 at Soldier Field, as well. They are available through SI Tickets for as low as $35.

The same trend is not in effect for the final road game on New Year's Day in Detroit, which is understandable because the Lions are fighting for a playoff berth.

The cheapest tickets available for that game at Ford Field are going for $221.

