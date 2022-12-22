Skip to main content
Reversal of Bears Defensive Trend Not Fortune
Bears and Bills: TV, Radio, Betting

How to watch Saturday's Bears and Bills game with radio and latest betting lines and trends.

Chicago Bears
Buffalo Bills (11-3) at Chicago Bears (3-11)

Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Soldier Field, Chicago 

TV: CBS (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross)

Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

NFL On SiriusXM: Bills broadcast 111, 384; Bears broadcast 138, 229

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Bills by 8 1/2 (Over/under 40 1/2). Money Line, Bills bet $400 to win $100. Bears bet $100 to win $310. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Props

Touchdown scorers

  • Stefon Diggs +600
  • Josh Allen +750
  • Devin Singletary +750
  • Justin Fields +850
  • David Montgomery +950

*More props published when they become available from SI Sportsbook

The Trend Is Your Friend

  • The Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last five Week 16 games 
  • The Bears are 9-19 in last 28 ATS against teams with winning records
  • The Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven road games
  • The Bears are 10-25 ATS in their last 35 when allowing more than 350 yards in their previous game 
  • Bears are 1-4 ATS in last five games
  • Bears are 1-6 ATS in last seven at home against teams with winning road records
  • Bears are 0-4 ATS after a game after they covered 
  • It's been under the total in the last seven Bills road games
  • Under is 8-1 in the last nine Bills games following a straight-up Buffalo win
  • Over is 10-2 in last 12 Bills games after accumulating more than 350 yards the previous game
  • Over is 5-0 in last five Bears games when they allowed 350 yards in their previous game
  • Over is 7-1 in last eight Bears games
  • Over is 6-1 in last seven after a straight-up Bears loss
  • It's been under the total in 20 of the last 27 games when the Bears covered the previous game

