Bears and Browns In-Game Blog
A live blog with analysis and reporting of the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns preseason finale from Gene Chamberlain of BearDigest.com.
Pregame
- After everyone got excited about Roquan Smith playing in this one, Trib guys report he's not playing. Eberflus had said earlier this week that Smith was playing. Maybe he's holding in again, but this time in Cleveland.
- Brad Biggs of Trib reports no Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney chasing Justin Fields tonight. On on hand that's good news that they won't be after Fields. On the other hand, you like to see Braxton Jones tested, and Larry Borom for that matter.
- In pregame on WBBM, Darnell Mooney said he played injured all last year with a groin issue. In the NFL, if you played, you're not hurt.
