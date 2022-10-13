Skip to main content

Bears and Commanders In-Game Blog

Live reporting and analysis from Soldier Field where the Bears face the Washington Commanders while trying to avoid a three-game losing streak.

Pregame

Inactives

Commanders

  • WR Jahan Dotson
  • CB William Jackson III
  • QB Sam Howell
  • S Percy Butler
  • RB Jonathan Williams
  • T Sam Cosmi
  • TE Logan Thomas

Bears

  • WR N'Keal Harry
  • CB Lamar Jackson
  • TE Jake Tonges
  • LB Kingsley Jonathan
  • Not a suprise that they have WR N'Keal Harry inactive. OC Luke Getsy made it seem like this would be the case but Matt Eberflus was the one who kind of hedged on that. Still, it's understandable when the guy didn't get the chance to practice much in camp before his ankle injury. So he makes his debut against his old team, the Patriots?
  • Washington wearing white on white, the uniforms all the Bears fans seem to want to see from their team.
  • The great thing about this game is after it's over, they have no  more night games this year. Every home game is at noon, and all but one on a Sunday. The Christmas Even game is a Saturday noon game.
  • The Bears will be facing Brian Robinson Jr., who gets the start over Antonio Gibson in his second game back after being out do to an offseason shooting incident. He's a big back with speed and good cutting ability. It could be the missing ingredient the Commanders offense has lacked. He's 6-foot-1, 225 pounds and last week had nine runs for 22 yards in his debut. The real Washington problem has been the offensive line.

