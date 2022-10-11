Bears and Commanders TV, Radio, Betting

Washington Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3)

Kickoff: 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: Amazon Prime Video, locally on Fox (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Westwood One (Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Streaming: fubo TV

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Bears by 1 1/2 (Over/under 37 1/2). Money Line, Commaners bet $100 to win $100. Bears, bet $118 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

David Montgomery rushing over/under 63 1/2 yards

Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 41 1/2

Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under 29 1/2

David Montgomery receiving yards over/under 16 1/2

Carson Wentz passing yards over/under 227 1/2

Justin Fields passing yards over/under 171 1/2

Joey Slye kicking points over/under 6 1/2

Cairo Santos kicking points over/under 6 1/2

The Trend is Your Friend

Washington is 7-1 straight up in its last eight against the Bears

Washington has lost four straight and is 0-4 against the spread in those

It has been under the total in five of Washington's last seven games

Washington is 5-8-1 ATS on the road since 2020

Bears are 3-0-1 ATS as a home favorite since start of 2021 season

The Bears have been 7-13 ATS in the last 20 years during Week 6

It's been over the total in five of the last six Bears games against Washington

Washington is 5-1 ATS in its last six after allowing less than 250 yards in its previous game

Washington is 5-11-1 ATS in its last 17 following a loss.

Washington is 0-6 ATS in its last six October games

Washington has covered ATS in its last five against the Bears

Road team in this matchup is 8-2 ATS in the last 10

