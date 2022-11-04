Miami Dolphins (5-3) at Chicago Bears (3-5)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish broadcast: TUDN 1200 AM, Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2. Over/under 45 1/2. Money line is Miami bet $200 to make $100, Bears bet $100 to make $165.

Prop Bets

David Montgomery over/under rushing yards 51 1/2

Raheem Mostert over/under rushing yards 65 1/2

Justin Fields over/under rushing yards 49 1/2

Khalil Herbert over/under rushing yards 36 1/2

Tyreek Hill over/under receiving yards 85 1/2

Jaylen Waddle over/under receiving yards 68 1/2

Darnell Mooney over/under receiving yards 43 1/2

Mike Gesicki over/under receiving yards 25 1/2

Cole Kmet over/under receiving yards 20 1/2

David Montgomery over/under receiving yards 14 1/2

Tua Tagovailoa over/under passing TDs 1.5

Justin Fields over/under passing TDs 0.5

Tua Tagovailoa over/under passing yards 266 1/2

Justin Fields over/under passing yards 172 1/2

Tyreek Hill over/under receptions 6 1/2

Jaylen Waddle over/under receptions 5 1/2

Darnell Mooney over/under receptions 3 1/2

David Montgomery over/under receptions 2 1/2

Mike Gesicki over/under receptions 2 1/2

Cole Kmet over/under receptions 2 1/2

The Trend Is Your Friend

The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against teams with winning records.

The Bears are 3-0-1 in their last four games following a loss when they failed to cover.

The Bears are 3-1-1 ATS in their lsat five following a loss.

The Bears are 3-9-1 ATS in their last 13 games played on grass.

The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six against winning teams.

The Bears are 0-6 in their last six home games against teams with winning road records.

The Bears are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine Week 9 games.

Miami is 6-0 ATS in their last six after scoring 30 points or more in the previous game.

Miami is 5-0-1 ATS in the last five November games.

Miami is 4-1 ATS in the last five following a win.

In week 9 Miami is 5-0 with a push in its last six Week 9 games.

The underdog has covered the spread in the last four games between these teams.

The Dolphins are 4-1 ATS in the last five games with the Bears.

It's been over four straight times in the last four Bears games following a loss ATS.

It's been under in five of the last six Bears games on grass.

It's been under in nine of the last 13 Bears games in November.

It's been over the total in the last five Bears games following a straight-up loss.

Prop Bet Trends

Khalil Herbert has been over his rushing total six out of seven times

Herbert has been over this week's set rushing total seven out of eight times

Darnell Mooney doesn't have a TD catch this year

Tua Tagovailoa has hit the over for passing TDs in a game twice this year.

Tyreek Hill has a TD catch in only one game this year.

