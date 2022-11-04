Bears and Dolphins TV, Radio, Betting, Streaming
Bears and Dolphins TV, radio and streaming information with betting trends and lines.
Miami Dolphins (5-3) at Chicago Bears (3-5)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
Streaming: fubo (Sign up for free trial)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Spanish broadcast: TUDN 1200 AM, Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Betting Window
Latest Betting Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2. Over/under 45 1/2. Money line is Miami bet $200 to make $100, Bears bet $100 to make $165.
Prop Bets
- David Montgomery over/under rushing yards 51 1/2
- Raheem Mostert over/under rushing yards 65 1/2
- Justin Fields over/under rushing yards 49 1/2
- Khalil Herbert over/under rushing yards 36 1/2
- Tyreek Hill over/under receiving yards 85 1/2
- Jaylen Waddle over/under receiving yards 68 1/2
- Darnell Mooney over/under receiving yards 43 1/2
- Mike Gesicki over/under receiving yards 25 1/2
- Cole Kmet over/under receiving yards 20 1/2
- David Montgomery over/under receiving yards 14 1/2
- Tua Tagovailoa over/under passing TDs 1.5
- Justin Fields over/under passing TDs 0.5
- Tua Tagovailoa over/under passing yards 266 1/2
- Justin Fields over/under passing yards 172 1/2
- Tyreek Hill over/under receptions 6 1/2
- Jaylen Waddle over/under receptions 5 1/2
- Darnell Mooney over/under receptions 3 1/2
- David Montgomery over/under receptions 2 1/2
- Mike Gesicki over/under receptions 2 1/2
- Cole Kmet over/under receptions 2 1/2
The Trend Is Your Friend
- The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against teams with winning records.
- The Bears are 3-0-1 in their last four games following a loss when they failed to cover.
- The Bears are 3-1-1 ATS in their lsat five following a loss.
- The Bears are 3-9-1 ATS in their last 13 games played on grass.
- The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six against winning teams.
- The Bears are 0-6 in their last six home games against teams with winning road records.
- The Bears are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine Week 9 games.
- Miami is 6-0 ATS in their last six after scoring 30 points or more in the previous game.
- Miami is 5-0-1 ATS in the last five November games.
- Miami is 4-1 ATS in the last five following a win.
- In week 9 Miami is 5-0 with a push in its last six Week 9 games.
- The underdog has covered the spread in the last four games between these teams.
- The Dolphins are 4-1 ATS in the last five games with the Bears.
- It's been over four straight times in the last four Bears games following a loss ATS.
- It's been under in five of the last six Bears games on grass.
- It's been under in nine of the last 13 Bears games in November.
- It's been over the total in the last five Bears games following a straight-up loss.
Prop Bet Trends
- Khalil Herbert has been over his rushing total six out of seven times
- Herbert has been over this week's set rushing total seven out of eight times
- Darnell Mooney doesn't have a TD catch this year
- Tua Tagovailoa has hit the over for passing TDs in a game twice this year.
- Tyreek Hill has a TD catch in only one game this year.
