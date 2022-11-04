Skip to main content

Bears and Dolphins TV, Radio, Betting, Streaming

Bears and Dolphins TV, radio and streaming information with betting trends and lines.

Miami Dolphins (5-3) at Chicago Bears (3-5)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Streaming: fubo (Sign up for free trial)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish broadcast: TUDN 1200 AM, Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2. Over/under 45 1/2. Money line is Miami bet $200 to make $100, Bears bet $100 to make $165.

Prop Bets

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • David Montgomery over/under rushing yards 51 1/2
  • Raheem Mostert over/under rushing yards 65 1/2
  • Justin Fields over/under rushing yards 49 1/2
  • Khalil Herbert over/under rushing yards 36 1/2
  • Tyreek Hill over/under receiving yards 85 1/2
  • Jaylen Waddle over/under receiving yards 68 1/2
  • Darnell Mooney over/under receiving yards 43 1/2
  • Mike Gesicki over/under receiving yards 25 1/2
  • Cole Kmet over/under receiving yards 20 1/2
  • David Montgomery over/under receiving yards 14 1/2
  • Tua Tagovailoa over/under passing TDs 1.5
  • Justin Fields over/under passing TDs 0.5
  • Tua Tagovailoa over/under passing yards 266 1/2
  • Justin Fields over/under passing yards 172 1/2
  • Tyreek Hill over/under receptions 6 1/2
  • Jaylen Waddle over/under receptions 5 1/2
  • Darnell Mooney over/under receptions 3 1/2
  • David Montgomery over/under receptions 2 1/2
  • Mike Gesicki over/under receptions 2 1/2
  • Cole Kmet over/under receptions 2 1/2

The Trend Is Your Friend

  • The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against teams with winning records.
  • The Bears are 3-0-1 in their last four games following a loss when they failed to cover.
  • The Bears are 3-1-1 ATS in their lsat five following a loss.
  • The Bears are 3-9-1 ATS in their last 13 games played on grass.
  • The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last six against winning teams.
  • The Bears are 0-6 in their last six home games against teams with winning road records.
  • The Bears are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine Week 9 games.
  • Miami is 6-0 ATS in their last six after scoring 30 points or more in the previous game.
  • Miami is 5-0-1 ATS in the last five November games.
  • Miami is 4-1 ATS in the last five following a win.
  • In week 9 Miami is 5-0 with a push in its last six Week 9 games.
  • The underdog has covered the spread in the last four games between these teams.
  • The Dolphins are 4-1 ATS in the last five games with the Bears.
  • It's been over four straight times in the last four Bears games following a loss ATS.
  • It's been under in five of the last six Bears games on grass.
  • It's been under in nine of the last 13 Bears games in November.
  • It's been over the total in the last five Bears games following a straight-up loss.

Prop Bet Trends

  • Khalil Herbert has been over his rushing total six out of seven times
  • Herbert has been over this week's set rushing total seven out of eight times
  • Darnell Mooney doesn't have a TD catch this year
  • Tua Tagovailoa has hit the over for passing TDs in a game twice this year.
  • Tyreek Hill has a TD catch in only one game this year.

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (1)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears