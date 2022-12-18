Bears and Eagles In-Game Blog
Reporting and analysis in-game from the Week 15 Bears matchup at Soldier Field against the Eagles.
Pregame
- Bears wide receivers available to Justin Fields today have a total of 39 receptions this season between them. St. Brown is the leader at 17 catches. It's safe to say Justin Fields might have an actual chance at the 95 yards rushing he needs for 1,000 yards just because he has no one viable to throw it to, except Cole Kmet. This could be the day we all learn about practice squad tight end Jake Tonges' pass-catching ability.
- No N'Keal Harry and no Chase Claypool and no Darnell Mooney. Cole Kmet, the deep threat? Looks like Equanimeous St. Brown again unless Byron Pringle decides to show up.
- N'Keal Harry being out is not a good thing for him, let alone the Bears. He had a back issue and was able to do three full practices during the week, then had Saturday with no real practice. Matt Eberflus even treated it as a minor situation when talking with media Friday when he said we all have back problems at times. Harry is a free agent after this season.
- The grass on the field is as good of condition as I can ever remember seeing it for mid-December. Must be the Bermuda grass. Or else the park district has actually discovered how to maintain it like they do in other stadiums. Considering their history, I'll go with the Bermuda grass.
Inactives
BEARS
- WR N'Keal Harry
- QB Tim Boyle
- OL Ja'Tyre Carter
- TE Trevon Wesco
- WR Chase Claypool
- DB Justin Layne
- T Larry Borom
Eagles
- QB Ian Book
- S Reed Blankenship
- RB Trey Sermon
- DE Janarius Robinson
- C Josh Sills
- G Sua Opeta
