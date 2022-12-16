The cost of seeing the two remaining Bears home games are leveling off but the one remaining road game cost is soaring.

Ticket prices for Sunday's Bears and Eagles game found their bottom price on the secondary market while the drop continues on tickets for the two remaining home games.

The same isn't true for the price of remaining road games.

According to SI Tickets, Sports Illustrated's secondary ticket outlet for events of all types, the minimum available tickets cost to see Justin Fields and the Bears against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles is $103 for Sunday. This is just a dollar less than this time last week.

The Bears still have home games with Bufalo on Christmas Eve and with the Vikings on Jan. 8. The Bills tickets have come down more since last week, from $85 for low available price to $77. For the Vikings game, low ticket prices remain at $77.

The only other remaining game is a New Year's Day battle at Detroit's Ford Field and ticket prices for that game have gone in the direction that could be expected with the Lions' surge back into playoff contention.

While those tickets were once available for $57 minimum, SI Tickets now lists the lowest ticket price available at $212.

