Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio and Betting
How to watch Sunday's Bears game with the Eagles with the latest betting lines and trends.
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)
Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and 383. Bears broadcast 132 and 230.
The Betting Window
Latest Betting Line: Eagles by 7 1/2 (Over/under 48 1/2). Money Line, Eagles bet $400 to win $100. Bears bet $100 to win $310. Betting line at SI's sports book as of Friday morning. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.
Prop Bets
- Justin Fields over/under yards rushing 70 1/2
- Miles Sanders over/under yards rushing 68 1/2
- Jalen Hurts over/under yards rushing 47 1/2
- AJ Brown over/under receiving yards 69 1/2
- DeVonta Smith over/under receiving yards 55 1/2
- Cole Kmet over/under receiving yards 37 1/2
- Quez Watkins over/under receiving yards 24 1/2
- Miles Sanders over/under receiving yards 7 1/2
- Jalen Hurts over/under passing yards 235 1/2
- Justin Fields over/under passing yards 164 1/2
The Trend Is Your Friend
- The Eagles have covered the last five games against the Bears.
- The Eagles have failed to cover in four of their six road games.
- The Bears are 10-25 against the spread in their last 35 after allowing 350 yards or more the previous game.
- The Bears are 2-6 ATS in their last eight against teams with winning records.
- In their last five home games, the Bears are 1-3-1 against the spread.
- The Bears are 1-5-1 in their last seven games on grass.
- The Bears are 0-6 ATS in their last six at home against teams with a winning road record.
- The total has been over seven straight times following a straight-up Eagles win.
- It's been over the total in seven of the last eight Eagles games.
- It's been over the total in 21 of the last 28 Eagles road games when facing a team with a losing record at home.
