How to watch Sunday's Bears game with the Eagles with the latest betting lines and trends.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and 383. Bears broadcast 132 and 230.

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Eagles by 7 1/2 (Over/under 48 1/2). Money Line, Eagles bet $400 to win $100. Bears bet $100 to win $310. Betting line at SI's sports book as of Friday morning. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

Justin Fields over/under yards rushing 70 1/2

Miles Sanders over/under yards rushing 68 1/2

Jalen Hurts over/under yards rushing 47 1/2

AJ Brown over/under receiving yards 69 1/2

DeVonta Smith over/under receiving yards 55 1/2

Cole Kmet over/under receiving yards 37 1/2

Quez Watkins over/under receiving yards 24 1/2

Miles Sanders over/under receiving yards 7 1/2

Jalen Hurts over/under passing yards 235 1/2

Justin Fields over/under passing yards 164 1/2

The Trend Is Your Friend

The Eagles have covered the last five games against the Bears.

The Eagles have failed to cover in four of their six road games.

The Bears are 10-25 against the spread in their last 35 after allowing 350 yards or more the previous game.

The Bears are 2-6 ATS in their last eight against teams with winning records.

In their last five home games, the Bears are 1-3-1 against the spread.

The Bears are 1-5-1 in their last seven games on grass.

The Bears are 0-6 ATS in their last six at home against teams with a winning road record.

The total has been over seven straight times following a straight-up Eagles win.

It's been over the total in seven of the last eight Eagles games.

It's been over the total in 21 of the last 28 Eagles road games when facing a team with a losing record at home.