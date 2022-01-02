Bears and Giants Live Blog and Updates

In-game analysis and updates from Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play their home finale for the 2021 season against the New York Giants, a game that could be the last home game in Chicago for several veteran players.

First Quarter

A sack and a short 3-yard pass to Darnell Mooney makes it third-and-9 at the Giants 23.

Hicks stands up Devontae Booker after 2 yards on second down and on third down Tashaun Gipson with a tipped pass interception on a throw at the 45 and returned to Giants 24. Artie Burns on the tip.

Booker smashes inside for the first down. Bears run defense still having problems even with Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman on the field. They give up 6 more on first-down out of the wildcat to Barkley.

Barkley looks as elusive as ever, gains 8 on play going over right guard and he cut it back to the left.

Touchback.

Montgomery punted the ball into the stands afterward. Pretty good form on that too.

That gives Gipson 5 1/2 sacks on the season.

David Montgomery in over left guard 2-yard TD run, easy. Bears 7, Giants 0

First play Trevis Gipson strip sacks Glennon and Bilal Nichols returns to the 2. A 12-yard return.

Moment of silence beforehand for Jeff Dickerson as well as John Madden. Their photos were on the board in Soldier Field side by side in a memorial tribute.

Pregame

With Justin Fields officially inactive, Nick Foles is the backup and you have to wonder if we've actually seen the last of the rookie. He had a boot cast on last week. Why they would risk playing him at Minnesota with nothing at stake and coaching staff likely to change would be beyond me. But stranger things have happened.

Bears sideline reporter for game broadcasts Mark Grote reports Allen Robinson isn't entirely 100% for this game, which is the case with many of the players post-COVID-19. And Robinson has had almost a week since he came off the list.

The Bears have a very well-done tribute to the late Jeff Dickerson in the press box at his seat. His services are from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday in Wheeling at the Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Avenue. The Bears also have one nice tribune of their own posted on social media, with punter Pat O'Donnell.

The temperature is in the low 20s with some occasional light lake-effect snow but the huge wind gusts projected this week are not occurring now.

Bears

QB Justin Fields

DB Duke Shelley

T Elijah Wilkinson

T Lachavious Simmons

Giants

WR John Ross

WR Collin Johnson

LB Oshane Ximines

C Billy Price

WR Kadarius Toney

TE J.P. Holtz

