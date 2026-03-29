Bears Would Be Using Their Imagination with One Possible DB Selection

One trouble with mock draft simulations is they get hung up on positions.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen rarely seems confined in this way, and the Bears put a big emphasis now on the personnel department listening to the coaching staff while doing its work.

A player who might not fit into a conventional positional classification is Arizona DB Treydan Stukes, and he's gaining notoriety on draft boards after his combine work. He's also someone who had a formal interview at the combine with the Bears , according to NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo .

Melo reported Stukes also had formal interviews at the combine with the Vikings, Packers, Raiders, Jets, Giants, Bengals, and more than a dozen teams in all. He also had in-person visits with the Titans and Cardinals.

Arizona CB Treydan Stukes with the reverse Moss pic.twitter.com/mrRSdSsp29 — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) December 11, 2025

"I’m hearing that I’m flexible enough to play multiple positions with terrific versatility," Stukes said, according to Melo. "Wherever I end up, I’ll be willing to play wherever they have a plan for me."

Stukes surprised with the eighth-fastest 40 time at the combine of 4.33. Only Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. (4.27) and Cincinnati's Robert Spear-Jennings (4.32) ran faster times among safeties and the only other defensive player faster was Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride. Stukes also had a 38-inch vertical leap, as well.

This is a wild play from Treydan Stukes pic.twitter.com/6QNpGAFy4T — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) March 28, 2026

So why don't people talk about Stukes as one of the top safeties? He hasn't played the position much.

The reason Stukes received less attention than other safety prospects until recently is he has been classified in many cases as a cornerback. Pro Football Focus operates this way, but Field Yates of ESPN has Stukes down as his fifth-best safety prospect.

Last year Stukes lined up in the slot or in the box 577 times and lined up deep just 19 times. He has been a slot cornerback in college with only 28 snaps at the deep safety spot. Before an injury-plagued 2024, He had 661 snaps in the slot and box in 2023 and only 61 outside at cornerback and only nine at safety.

Arizona S/CB Treydan Stukes (Rd 3-4):



+ Versatile DB

+ 6’2” with long arms

+ Ball-tracking skills

+ Fluidity in off coverage

+ Competitive at the catch point

+ Aggressive downhill tackler

+ 4 INT in 2025

- Deep speed

- Sixth-year senior

- Crispness in man pic.twitter.com/jrDozzussV — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 20, 2026

Wherever they put him, he played well. His seven interceptions and 29 pass breakups say he knows how to play. At 6-1, 190, he has more of a cornerback's build. He'd probably need to add muscle and weight to be more of a classical safety.

Stukes had four interceptions last year while playing better in zone coverage than in the past.

"I think I got pretty comfortable playing more zone coverage this past season," Melo reported Stukes as saying. "I was able to get my eyes on the quarterback and I made some plays on the football. I felt pretty good in zone coverage this past year."

A player with speed, who plays well with his eyes on the QB can logically play safety.

It's anyone's guess how the Bears could be viewing Stukes considering the interest they've shown, but safety seems logical considering their lack of one starter there..

Then again, might they think of him as a slot, and what would that mean for Kyler Gordon, who missed all but three games last year due to injuries after getting a $13 million-a-year extension?

Pro Football Focus has Stukes as the 61st best player overall, but he definitely doesn't look like a Brisker replacement.

Kyler Gordon vs Puca Nacua pic.twitter.com/CyKbkj6Fi8 — Dave (@davebftv) January 19, 2026

He looks more like a Gordon replacement, although teams with holes in the starting lineup like the Bears have at safety can't be too picky about titles. They need fast, aggressive defensive players on the field regardless of position.

They can let secondary coach Al Harris and Allen figure out how best to use them once they’re in house.

Treydan Stukes Arizona Pro Day highlights:



- 16 bench press reps 💪

- Four interceptions, six passes defensed in 2025

- ESPN's Field Yates' No. 5 ranked safety pic.twitter.com/u540iyAJVE — Coein Kinney (@CoeinKinney) March 26, 2026

X: BearsOnSI