Bears and Jets In-Game Blog
In-game analysis and reporting on the Bears and Jets game as Chicago attempts to end a four-game losing streak without injured QB Justin Fields.
Pregame
- An hour before kickoff and at SI Sportsbook this game has been bet heavily on the Jets so much that the spread is all the way up to 6 1/2. Started at 3 1/2.
- Does Teven Jenkins get his starting right guard spot back now? It's not like Michael Schofield lit it up at right guard last week. Really struggled, actually.
- Without Fields, it will be interesting to watch the timing between receivers and Trevor Siemian. Does Chase Claypool fit in better with the ball coming out of the pocket in time? Or does it look much the same?
- Kyler Gordon has had an up-and-down season but trying to play an NFL game without a really experienced slot cornerback or even one with 11 games of experience is extremely tough. It will be interesting to see how they handle this. Will Jaylon Johnson move down into the slot?
- N'Keal Harry being inactive again, last week they said it was because of illness. He's just caught in the squeeze this week.
INACTIVES
Bears
- QB Justin Fields
- WR N'Keal Harry
- CB Kyler Gordon
- S Jaquan Brisker
- OL Ja'Tyre Carter
- LB Sterling Weatherford
- OL Alex Leatherwood
Jets
- QB Zach Wilson
- WR Jeff Smith
- TE Kenny Yeboah
- RB James Robinson
- DL Sheldon Rankins
- CB Bryce Hall
- S Tony Adams
- Justin Fields did throw a few passes on the field when players were stretching prior to actual warmups as coach Matt Eberflus took his pretense down to the wire.
