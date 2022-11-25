Perhaps reflecting the fact backup quarterbacks could be facing off, ticket prices for the Bears game in East Rutherford, N.J. against the Jets have been selling at a bargain rate only a few days before kickoff.

The minimum get-in price was at $30 a ticket on the secondary market two days prior with plenty of tickets going in the $40 range.

The average ticket price is on the secondary market according to SI.com is $176.85, third-lowest average price available behind the Falcons at Commanders and Chargers at the Cardinals.

That's in direct contrast to the last Jets home game against Buffalo, when the get-in price was $161 four days before kickoff.

Tickets for the next Bears home game, Dec. 4 against the Green Bay Packers, remain in high demand at a minimum get-in price of $209.

The fact it's Green Bay makes a difference because tickets for the Dec. 18 game against Philadelphia are much less, at $120 minimum.

After this week's Jets game, the Bears are at home for four of their final five games, the lone exception being the New Year's Day game at Detroit.

Tickets for all the remaining Bears games at home and on the road are available through SI Tickets with a flat ticket free of $10.

TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM SI TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS