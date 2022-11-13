Bears and Lions In-Game Blog
Reporting and analysis during Sunday's game at Soldier Field between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions as Justin Fields tries to follow up on his 178-yard rushing game.
Pregame
- Byron Pringle's return meant N'Keal Harry being inactive. Harry for three games active: 5 targets, 4 catches, 44 yards.
- With Teven Jenkins out due to a hip injury, it will be interesting to see if the Bears turn to Michael Schofield or if it's time for Alex Leatherwood. Most likely Schofield.
Inactives
Bears
- WR N'Keal Harry
- DB Kindle Vildor
- DL Al-Quadin Muhammad
- G Teven Jenkins
- WR Velus Jones Jr.
- DB Harrison Hand
- OL Ja'Tyre Carter
Lions
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez
- WR Josh Reynolds
- T Matt Nelson
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu
- CB Chase Lucas
- DL Michael Brockers
- DL Austin Bryant
