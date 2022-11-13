Skip to main content

Bears and Lions In-Game Blog

Reporting and analysis during Sunday's game at Soldier Field between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions as Justin Fields tries to follow up on his 178-yard rushing game.

Pregame

  • Byron Pringle's return meant N'Keal Harry being inactive. Harry for three games active: 5 targets, 4 catches, 44 yards.
  • With Teven Jenkins out due to a hip injury, it will be interesting to see if the Bears turn to Michael Schofield or if it's time for Alex Leatherwood. Most likely Schofield.

Inactives

Bears

  • WR N'Keal Harry
  • DB Kindle Vildor
  • DL Al-Quadin Muhammad
  • G Teven Jenkins
  • WR Velus Jones Jr.
  • DB Harrison Hand
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • OL Ja'Tyre Carter

Lions 

  • LB Malcolm Rodriguez 
  • WR Josh Reynolds 
  • T Matt Nelson 
  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu 
  • CB Chase Lucas 
  • DL Michael Brockers
  • DL Austin Bryant

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (1)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears