There's a lower price this week on the SI Tickets secondary market for the available Bears and Lions tickets New Year's Day at Ford Field, possibly due to the decrease in Lions playoff chances.

Possibly because last week's convincing Detroit Lions loss to the Carolina Panthers, ticket prices for Sunday's Bears and Lions game at Ford Field have fallen off greatly.

Cheapest tickets last week at this time for the Bears-Lions game were going on the secondary market for $221 according to SI Tickets, and as of Friday there were some available at $146 with more at $155. The price last week had been among the most expensive but now there are low-ticket prices to five NFL games at higher costs than the lowest for the Lions-Bears game.

Apparently the possibility the Lions will not make the playoffs has driven down the price. Detroit needs to win its final two games against the Bears and Packers to have a chance, but would still need Washington to lose at least once.

So it would seem the chance to watch Justin Fields in warm conditions on a dry field will come at a cheaper price but far more than they were last week in Chicago in zero wind chill.

Ticket prices for the Bears season finale against the Minnesota Vikings have actually gone up since last week when the low price available was $35 when there were tickets for their Christmas Eve loss to Buffalo available for $21. They're now at $55 for the season finale at Soldier Field.

