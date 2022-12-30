Skip to main content
Bears Hoping for a Measure of Success Against Lions
Bears and Lions TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Betting trends and lines as well as how to watch Sunday's game between the Bears and Lions at Ford Field.

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears (3-12) at Detroit Lions (7-8) 

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)

Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

NFL On SiriusXM: Bears broadcast 119 & 385; Lions broadcast 108 & 230

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: lions by 4 1/2  (Over/under 51 1/2). Money Line, Bears bet $100 to win $205. Lions, bet $250 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

Justin Fields over/under rushing total 70 1/2

David Montgomery over/under rushing total 62 1/2

Jamaal Williams over/under rushing total 49 1/2

Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving yardage total over/under 79 1/2

Jared Goff over/under passing TD total 1 1/2

Jared Goff over/under passing yardage total 267 1/2

Aman-Ra St. Brown over/under receptions total 7 1/2

The Trend Is Your Friend

  •  The Bears are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 on artificial turf
  • The Bears are 2-5 in last seven ATS after allowing more than 30 points the previous game
  • The Bears are 7-20 ATS in their last 27 after a double-digit loss at home
  • The Bears have failed to cover in 21 of their last 28 against NFC teams
  • The Bears failed to cover in six of their last eight on the road
  • The Bears are 1-8 ATS in their last nine against the NFC North
  • The Bears are 0-6-1 ATS against their last seven opponents with losing records
  • The Lions are 5-0 ATS in their last five when they had 90 yards or less rushing in the previous game
  • The Lions are 4-0 in their last four after gaining 350 yards or more the previous game
  • The Lions are 6-0 in their last six on artificial turf
  • Detroit has covered its last eight against NFC North teams
  • The Lions have covered seven of their last eight games overall
  • The Lions have covered in their last four at home
  • It's been over the total in the last five Bears road games
  • It's been over the total in eight of the last nine Bears road games
  • It's been over the total in eight of the last nine Bears games following a loss against the spread
  • It's been over the total in seven of the last eight games when they lost their previous game by 14 or more
  • It's been over in the last four Lions games against NFC teams
  • It's been over in the last four Lions games when they allowed 350 or more yards the previous game
  • It's been over the total in five of the last six Lions games against NFC North teams

