Bears and Lions TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting
Chicago Bears (3-12) at Detroit Lions (7-8)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit
TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)
Streaming: fubo TV (Sign up for free trial)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
NFL On SiriusXM: Bears broadcast 119 & 385; Lions broadcast 108 & 230
The Betting Window
Latest Betting Line: lions by 4 1/2 (Over/under 51 1/2). Money Line, Bears bet $100 to win $205. Lions, bet $250 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.
Prop Bets
Justin Fields over/under rushing total 70 1/2
David Montgomery over/under rushing total 62 1/2
Jamaal Williams over/under rushing total 49 1/2
Amon-Ra St. Brown receiving yardage total over/under 79 1/2
Jared Goff over/under passing TD total 1 1/2
Jared Goff over/under passing yardage total 267 1/2
Aman-Ra St. Brown over/under receptions total 7 1/2
The Trend Is Your Friend
- The Bears are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 on artificial turf
- The Bears are 2-5 in last seven ATS after allowing more than 30 points the previous game
- The Bears are 7-20 ATS in their last 27 after a double-digit loss at home
- The Bears have failed to cover in 21 of their last 28 against NFC teams
- The Bears failed to cover in six of their last eight on the road
- The Bears are 1-8 ATS in their last nine against the NFC North
- The Bears are 0-6-1 ATS against their last seven opponents with losing records
- The Lions are 5-0 ATS in their last five when they had 90 yards or less rushing in the previous game
- The Lions are 4-0 in their last four after gaining 350 yards or more the previous game
- The Lions are 6-0 in their last six on artificial turf
- Detroit has covered its last eight against NFC North teams
- The Lions have covered seven of their last eight games overall
- The Lions have covered in their last four at home
- It's been over the total in the last five Bears road games
- It's been over the total in eight of the last nine Bears road games
- It's been over the total in eight of the last nine Bears games following a loss against the spread
- It's been over the total in seven of the last eight games when they lost their previous game by 14 or more
- It's been over in the last four Lions games against NFC teams
- It's been over in the last four Lions games when they allowed 350 or more yards the previous game
- It's been over the total in five of the last six Lions games against NFC North teams
TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven