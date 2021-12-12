Bears and Packers In-Game Analysis and Blog: Inactives

Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Bears and Packers In-Game Blog

    Live updates and analysis with an in-game blog on the Bears game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football as Chicago tries to end a five-game losing streak to Aaron Rodgers.
    Author:

  • First Quarter

    Pregame

    • Breshad Perriman just beat the Bills in OT with a touchdown of 58 yards from Tom Brady. Sat and rotted on Bears roster all year.
    • Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier in the day that Aaron Rodgers will be experiencing some pain with his surgically repaired toe the rest of the season.
    • Packers seem to be about one or two weeks from getting as healthy as they're going to get so in a sense the Bears are getting a break.
    • For the Bears this one is all about where Justin Fields is at developmentally after coming off an injury. Did he benefit from watching on the side a few games? Is he even healthy enough to play and what is his playing level? Remember, he had a poor game going against Baltimore at home after playing so well against the Steelers. The Packers are insignificant to the Bears tonight. They are just bodies wearing uniforms. It's all about Fields.

    INACTIVES

    Bears

    DE Akiem Hicks

    WR Marquise Goodwin

    QB Andy Dalton

    RB Ryan Nall

    S Teez Tabor

    TE Jesper Horsted

    Packers

    T David Bakhtiari

    S Vernon Scott

    LB Isaiah McDuffie

    DL Jack Heflin

    Ryan Pace usually says nothing except irrelevant positives on his radio pregame show sounded incredibly realistic. 

     

