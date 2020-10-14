SI.com
Bears and Panthers: TV, Radio and Streaming

Gene Chamberlain

Chicago Bears (4-1) at Carolina Panthers (3-2) 

Kickoff: Sunday, noon, central time

TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Univision Deportes: AM-1200, 93.5 FM

Sirius XM (Channel 228, streaming channel 805

The Line: Panthers by 3 (over/under 44)

The Series: 11th meeting. The Bears lead the series 6-4. The Bears won the last game, 17-3 in 2017 at Soldier Field as Eddie Jackson had two 75-yard returns for touchdowns, one on a fumble and the other an interception of Cam Newton.  The Bears have three of the last four in the series. The Panthers won the last game in Carolina, 31-24 in 2014.

The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Nagy is 24-13 in his third season. Panthers coach Matt Rhule is 3-2 in his first season.

Last Week: The Bears trailed Tampa Bay 13-0 but rallied to win 20-19 at Soldier Field. A key Kyle Fuller forced fumble, a TD run of 3 yards by David Montgomery and a 13-yard TD pass from Nick Foles to Jimmy Graham allowed the Bears to take the lead, and the game had four lead changes with Bears scoring the winning points on a 38-yard Cairo Santos field goal with 1:13 left.  Carolina won 23-16 over Atlanta as former Bears running back Mike Davis ran for 89 yards and caught a 3-yard TD pass from Teddy Bridgewater, and Bridgewater found D.J. Moore on a 57-yard TD pass.

Matching Up: The Bears are 27th on offense, 23rd passing and 27th rushing. The Bears are ninth on defense, 16th against the run and 10th against the pass. The Panthers are sixth on offense, fifth passing and 14th rushing. The Panthers are 14th on defense, fourth against the pass and 25th against the run.

Of Note: The Bears are one of six teams in the league not to have lost a fumble this season. ... Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks are tied for sixth in the NFL in sacks with 3 1/2. ... Davis was with the Bears last year and was released at midseason so the team could qualify for a compensatory draft pick, which later turned out to be the 140th pick in Round 4 and was used to trade for  Foles. ... Bridgewater has six TD passes and a rushing TD in his last two starts against the Bears, with no interceptions. ... Panthers WR Robby Anderson is one of three NFC receivers with three 100-yard receiving games this season.   

