Houston Texans (0-1-1) at Chicago Bears (1-1)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Michael Grady)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Streaming: fubo TV

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Bears by 2 1/2 (Over/under 39). Money Line, Bears, bet $143 to win $100. Texans beat $100 to win $120. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

Dameon Pierce rushing over/under 60 1/2 yards

David Montgomery rushing over/under 67 1/2 yards

Khalil Herbert rushing over/under 25 1/2 yards

Justin Fields rushing over/under 35 1/2 yard

Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 43 1/2

Brandon Cooks receiving yards over/under 59 1/2

Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under 23 1/2

Equanimeous St. Brown receiving yards over/under 23 1/2

Nico Collins receiving yards over/under 39 1/2

Justin Fields passing TDs over/under 0.5

Davis Mills passing TDs over/under 1.5

Justin Fields passing yards over/under 176 1/2

Davis Mills passing yards over/under 214 1/2

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicking points over/under 6 1/2

Cairo Santos kicking points over/under 5 1/2

The Trend is Your Friend

Bears are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games

Texans are 4-1 against the spread in their last five September games

Four of the last five Bears-Texans games have been under the total

It's been under the total in seven of Houston's last eight road games

The Texans have covered the spread in five of their last six games overall

Its been under the total in the last four Bears September games

Houston has lost its last six straight up against NFC teams

Houston is 1-4 in its last five against spread when facing the NFC North

Houston has lost five of its last six Week 3 games

Houston covered four of its five games with the Bears

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven