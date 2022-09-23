Bears and Texans TV, Radio and Betting
Where to find the Bears and Texans on television and streaming, with radio information and the latest betting lines from SI Sportsbook.
Houston Texans (0-1-1) at Chicago Bears (1-1)
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Michael Grady)
Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
Streaming: fubo TV
The Betting Window
Latest Betting Line: Bears by 2 1/2 (Over/under 39). Money Line, Bears, bet $143 to win $100. Texans beat $100 to win $120. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.
Prop Bets
- Dameon Pierce rushing over/under 60 1/2 yards
- David Montgomery rushing over/under 67 1/2 yards
- Khalil Herbert rushing over/under 25 1/2 yards
- Justin Fields rushing over/under 35 1/2 yard
- Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 43 1/2
- Brandon Cooks receiving yards over/under 59 1/2
- Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under 23 1/2
- Equanimeous St. Brown receiving yards over/under 23 1/2
- Nico Collins receiving yards over/under 39 1/2
- Justin Fields passing TDs over/under 0.5
- Davis Mills passing TDs over/under 1.5
- Justin Fields passing yards over/under 176 1/2
- Davis Mills passing yards over/under 214 1/2
- Ka'imi Fairbairn kicking points over/under 6 1/2
- Cairo Santos kicking points over/under 5 1/2
The Trend is Your Friend
- Bears are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games
- Texans are 4-1 against the spread in their last five September games
- Four of the last five Bears-Texans games have been under the total
- It's been under the total in seven of Houston's last eight road games
- The Texans have covered the spread in five of their last six games overall
- Its been under the total in the last four Bears September games
- Houston has lost its last six straight up against NFC teams
- Houston is 1-4 in its last five against spread when facing the NFC North
- Houston has lost five of its last six Week 3 games
- Houston covered four of its five games with the Bears
