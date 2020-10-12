At least for now, the Chicago Bears appear positive the COVID-19 test by practice squad player Badara Traore will not lead to a cascade of positive tests.

Coach Matt Nagy doesn't view this as another case like Tennessee or some other teams have had where a positive test led to more similar tests.

"The timing of this, what happened with our positive test you know you never want it to happen but when it did happen you know it happened at a good time for us because it, you know we had guys out of the building which is good," Nagy said. "So that part is good.

"Now what's important is, I think what you see is you've got to make sure that just because things are going well the last couple of days in regards to results you want to make sure that that continues to go here for the next several days to kind of get through you know all those, the incubation period per se. So that's kind of where we are right now and so far so good."

Nagy as a precaution told practice squad players to stay home on Monday, and Tuesday will be a day off anyway. They wil return for Wednesday's practice.

The 53-man roster came in for a walk-through on Monday instead of the more intense, brief "10-10-10" practice which had been scheduled. The more intense practice would have been difficult without practice squad players available.

Players lifted weights as well, according to the plan from head athletic trainer Andre Tucker.

"We have a really good plan put in place for the lifting," Nagy said. "The guys still have to lift, you can't have these guys not lift so we've even set that stage really, really good as far as numbers and who comes in and when they come in and there are strict rules with that. Everyone has all their masks on at all times so we're trying to do everything we can to make sure that we put this thing away and can move forward to get back on track, for everything to be quote, unquote normal on Wednesday."

"You know, with the current state of things in the world and in our country, we expect as this pandemic is going on and still going through communities that there are going to be cases like this where a player will catch it," guard Germain Ifedi said. "From where we don't know, but we have great staff here with Andre leading the way and Matt and (GM) Ryan (Pace), we have plans for everything that happens.

"And we've been able to do that and we're confident in what they're doing and the protocols that are in place put in by NFL and the PA."

In many cases teams with COVID-19 positive tests had a few more pop up later.

"It's tough," wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "Even looking at the Steelers, being forced to use their bye week, what was that, Week 4 and the at the same time the Titans-Bills game still possibly being up in the air if it's still going to be played (Tuesday) or not pending some different things. So it's tough. It puts a lot of teams at a lot of disadvantages.

"But going into this season, just like coach said, things that are unpredictable is kind of what you have to keep in your mind as far as keeping in your head. You really have to expect the unexpected at all times. So that’s the kind of season that this was going to be. Going in we’ve kind of known that."

While they're confident they have an isolated case, no one with the team is getting comfortbable.

"Comfort, right," Akiem Hicks said. "I can't imagine that too many people in our country right now are experiencing a level of comfort and I don’t think that falls outside the realm of professional football. So I think that it is a trying time, I think that it's tough on everybody, I think that we would prefer to not have anyone with a positive test but the game of football is a contact sport. We're going to be exchanging sweat at times during plays, we're going to be in close proximity during a lot of scenarios, but as far as the protocols are concerned around our building, we're doing our best to stand by those protocols that have been put in place for our safety, right?

"Would I say that I am comfortable? No, I would say that I am experiencing everything that America is experiencing right now."

