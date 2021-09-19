Bears and Bengals: Inactives, In-Game Blog

Bears and Bengals In-Game Blog
The Chicago Bears face the Cincinnati Bengals in the home opener and BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain blogs live from Soldier Field with game updates and highlights.
Pregame
- The inactive list has one surprise. It's not that they have Duke Shelley active. It wouldn't be a surprise if he starts at slot corner after last week's debacle. The surprise is that second-year edge rusher Trevis Gipson is inactive. They have painted a trending-upward picture of his progress but if he's not active that means they must have more confidence inside linebacker Christian Jones can swing over to edge rusher in case of injuries as the fourth edge after Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Jeremiah Attaochu. Kind of dangerous when Mack had a groin injury prior to the Rams game and Quinn has had a back injury since training camp began.
- Andy Dalton visiting with a few old friends prior to the game but there are far less than he had on the team last year when he went to Cincy.
Inactives
Bears
QB Nick Foles
WR Breshad Perriman
TE Jesper Horsted
NT Eddie Goldman
LB Trevis Gipson
T Alex Taylor
Bengals
CB Trae Waynes
CB Nick McCloud
G D'Ante Smith
T Fred Johnson
DT Tyler Shelvin
WR Trenton Irwin
Bears GM Ryan Pace on BBM, during pregame show, what he has seen from Justin Fields at practices/game.
- "He continues to grow. These experiences are very important for him in that continued growth and we see it every day."
- Former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael has received the ALS Courage Award on Saturday at the 20th anniversary of the Les Turner ALS Foundation's Walk for Life. McMichael's comment on the award was “one of these days, we’ll cure this.” Former Bears such as Dan Hampton, Steve McMichael and Keith Van Horne were on hand at the presentation.
- According to an Ian Rapoport report, the Bears will have Jason Peters available to start at left tackle. There seemed little doubt of this after he went through three straight practices on a limited basis during the week and was labeled questionable on Friday. Coach Matt Nagy had been positive Peters would be able to play but that's not the real issue. With his quad injury, and being 39 years old, the issue is whether he can finish the game. Elijah Wilkinson is next up if Peters can't play.
