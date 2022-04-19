The Bears have the five allowable tryout players at this week's minicamp and they include two receivers.

Former Browns, Rams and Jets receiver JoJo Natson and former Seahawks, Packers and Broncos receiver David Moore are being given tryouts.

The other two players are cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Greg Stroman, and safety Christian Uphoff.

Moore, a seventh-round Seattle selection in 2017, had 78 receptions in four Seahawks seasons, including 13 touchdowns. He is 6-foot, 215 pounds.

The Broncos and Packers had him on their rosters for brief appearances last year but he did not catch a pass in three total games.

Natson is so small he makes undersized Bears return man Nsimba Webster (5-10, 180) look like a giant. He is 5-7, 153 pounds and returned 45 punts and 19 kicks for the Rams in 2018 and 2019. His best effort was 10.8 yards per punt return with 26 tries in 2018 for the Rams.

Lewis has been with the Colts, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles and Giants and played in 25 games over three seasons as a reserve, but has started nine games from 2018-20. The former Pitt player made an interception with Miami in 2019 and has nine pass breakups. He has the NFL in his blood. His cousin is NFL analyst Louis Riddick, his uncle is former Packers cornerback Tim Lewis and his father, Will, was a defensive back two seasons in Seattle in the early 1980s.

Stroman was a seventh-round pick by Washington in 2018 and played in 20 games with three starts, all the starts coming in his firsty ear. He has an interception and four pass breakups.

Uphoff was an undrafted free agent signed by the Packers out of Illinois State but waived before the season.

