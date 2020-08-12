Bears rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson already faced difficult circumstances, trying to come in and immediately replace veteran starter Prince Amukamara.

It's being called a competition for cornerback but it's more like they're holding the spot for Johnson until he's ready. When this actually will occur could be determined by how fast he adjusts without an offseason of work due to the pandemic.

"Probably the same as every other first-year player, every other rookie," Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. "They are starting behind the 8-ball, so to speak."

There are more questions about the Bears in the secondary than any time since John Fox was coaching the team, and it has to do with letting Amukamara and safety Ha Ha Clinton Dix leave in free agency. Personnel-wise, since the Matt Nagy regime took over the defense hasn't faced losing a veteran starter and being forced to replace him with a rookie.

"We brought him here to play," defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said. "He has the talent to come in and play. It's just up to how he responds."

Meanwhile, Kevin Toliver II, Artie Burns and possibly some first- or second-year cornerbacks are in play for the starting spot until Johnson is ready.

"Those other guys are all vying for one position," Townsend said. "But the reason we brought (Johnson) here was to compete to be a starter on the field."

Pagano at least is encouraged by the physical traits and mental ability displayed by Johnson in the offseason video work and the early walk-through type of practices the Bears have had to this point.

"Really sharp, smart guy, he understands football," Pagano said of Johnson. "He gets it. He asks the right questions. So from a football IQ standpoint, he's really good."

Physically, Pagano actually received a pleasant surprise when he first met Johnson. The 6-foot measurement can mean so many things in college. He could have actually been 5-10 or shorter from the way players are falsely listed on rosters simply to enhance their stature or weight.

"Sitting on Zoom, I don't know if these guys are really 6-6, 6-2, 6-1, 5-11," Pagano said. "They all thought I was 5-10 and I'm every bit of 6-foot, strapped. They thought, 'Damn, you look bigger coach than you looked on Zoom.'

"He's long. And he's got great length. He's high cut. Moving around out there, he's been a little bit limited because he's coming off of a shoulder deal and stuff, but he's got a bunch of dominant traits that should equate because he's got good work ethic and I think he's passionate and loves football."

Johnson twice suffered shoulder injuries in the past and it's something the Bears will need to watch, along with how well he's fitting in without that valuable offseason work.

"Fortunately, we’re pretty deep at that spot, Kyle coming back," Pagano said. "I know we lost Prince but you've got (Kevin Toliver II), Buster (Skrine), Duke Shelley, (Stephen) Denmark. So, we've got a bunch of guys, picking up—Artie Burns.

"So the good thing is it's not like he has to come in and he has to be the No. 2 or No. 3 guy right now. Now, once we get going and we start practicing if he beats those guys out and he wins that third spot, second spot, whatever that is, then great. To me that is going to be difficult for all of these young guys because they've missed."

Pagano said patience is a virtue when it comes to rookies.

"We missed the whole offseason," Pagano said. "They've got a lot of catching up to do and make up, but again we've got a lot of time with him so we can be patient at that position."

Time might seem on their side now, but when the regular season begins it becomes a free agent. The Bears need to have Johnson ready by then.

