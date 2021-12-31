Bears Turn to QB Andy Dalton Against Giants

Bears coach Matt Nagy went by the depth chart rather than the winning percentage.

Nagy announced Friday Andy Dalton will start at quarterback Sunday against the New York Giants over Nick Foles, who led the Bears to a 25-24 win last week

"We had a good day out there (at practice) with Andy going in the red zone and so we'll roll with that," coach Matt Nagy said.

Starter Justin Fields is still suffering from an ankle injury and hasn't been more than a limited participant in practices this week. Both Foles and Dalton were healthy and available, and Nagy went to Dalton, who is second on the team depth chart behind Fields.

Fields is questionable for the game on the injury report.

"We'll continue to get Justin going and do everything that he can to get ready for next week," Nagy said. "Of course his health is going to be the No. 1 concern as we do that."

The goal for the Bears has been to get Fields as much playing time as possible with an eye on the future, but it's being held up by the injury.

"He's definitely getting better and that's what we want to do, but at the same point in time we want to make sure that when he's out there he's as close to quote-unquote 100% as you can be," Nagy said. "It's one thing to say, well, he's getting close but now all of the sudden it's Friday or Saturday and you have no practice reps because he wasn't able to have full practice.

"It's only fair for these quarterbacks to be able to mentally get prepared and have their reps, too."

Foles had completed 24 of 35 for 250 yards and a touchdown to tight end Jimmy Graham in the win over Seattle last week.

The 25 points scored by the Bears offense with Foles represented the most by their offense this season. They had 27 against Pittsburgh and 30 against Green Bay but in both of those games the totals included special teams touchdown returns.

Dalton had been suffering from a left hand injury since starting Dec. 5 against Arizona, then went on the reserve/COVID-19 list and last week had a hip flexor injury. However, he has recovered sufficiently to get in the lineup.

The switch at quarterback is the fourth for the Bears, from injuries to Dalton to Fields being named starter and then Foles coming in on a moment's notice last week.

"It's definitely been a very unique year and every different than any other year I've been in the league," Dalton said.

The start last week was Foles' first this year. The Bears are 2-2 in games Dalton has started.

