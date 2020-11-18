Anthony Miller apparently will not keep punt return duties even after breaking the team's longest punt return of the year.

The Bears put in a waiver claim on former Houston Texans return man and wide receiver DeAndre Carter after he was cut Tuesday.

The Texans had replaced Carter with former Seattle running back C.J. Prosise, who had been on their practice squad.

Miller broke a 32-yard return after replacing Dwayne Harris during Monday night's loss to Minnesota. He has been a return man at times in his career but the Bears prefer to keep him focused on playing wide receiver.

Harris muffed a punt at the edge of the red zone, leading to a Vikings field goal. Then he left the game with a triceps injury.

The Bears haven't commented on the seriousness of Harris' injury, but the acquisition of Carter may say it all.

Carter has been in the NFL since 2018 and has averaged 9.5 yards on 59 punt returns. He also returns kicks, averaging 21.8 yards for his career.

Carter was averaging 8.7 yards a return for Houston this season. He hasn't exactly been sure-handed, with eight fumbles in 2 1/2 seasons.

An undrafted free agent, Carter began his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 but was cut and was with practice squads for the Raiders, Patriots and 49ers before signing with the Eagles in 2018. He was pulled up to the 53-man roster, then was waived by the Eagles in November of 2018 before the Texans claimed him.

Harris returned punts in three games for the Bears after they parted ways with Ted Ginn Jr. and averaged 8.1 yards a return. Tarik Cohen has been the regular Bears punt returner since 2017 but suffered a torn ACL against Atlanta after signing a contract extension.

