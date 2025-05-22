Bear Digest

Bears coach Ben Johnson gives epic response to tush push sticking around

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson gave fans yet another reason to be excited about what he's bringing to the team in 2025 and beyond.

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson is considered the brightest offensive mind in the NFL right now, so when he offered an opinion on the Philadelphia Eagles famous play -- the tush push -- surviving a league vote to ban it, it's worth taking note.

And his opinion was fantastic, by the way.

"Is it an explosive play?" Johnson asked reporters on Wednesday. "I like big plays ... I'm not a tush push guy myself."

Big plays will be a welcome sight at Soldier Field, especially after such a disappointing season in 2024. A year that began with such high hopes after the additions of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft imploded under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's watch. It eventually led to the midseason firing of Matt Eberflus, an historic first in team history.

But that was last year; 2025 offers new hope, especially with a guy like Johnson in charge. Sure, he'll have his own package of short-yardage plays, and maybe he'll come up with a Bears' version of the tush push.

The Chicago Bears were one of the 22 teams that voted to ban the tush push, a vote that fell short by two teams for the required 24 votes to pass. The 10 teams that voted against banning it were the Eagles, Ravens, Browns, Lions, Jaguars, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Jets, and Titans.

Ben Johnson has bigger things than the tush push to worry about. He needs to change the narrative about the Bears, and it begins with making sure his quarterback, Caleb Williams, ends the vicious reputation that Chicago is where quarterbacks go to die.

"I love it," Johnson said. "I love the opportunity to come on in and change that narrative. That's where great stories are written. And so we're looking to write a new chapter here (in) 2025."

