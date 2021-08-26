Bears Part Ways with Receiver Javon Wims

The Bears have parted ways with Javon Wims in a cut made before the final practice of training camp, as they prepare to play the Tennessee Titans in the final preseason game.

The tough task of cutting familiar faces began for the Bears a bit earlier than next week's deadline for the 53-man roster as they waived wide receiver Javon Wims.

Wims had been competing in a crowded field at camp. The rise of 2020 practice squad player Rodney Adams no doubt played a role in Wims' fate.

The 2018 seventh-round pick draft pick made 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons

Making the team would have required Wims to become a valued special teams player but he had only 105 special teams snaps in his three years in Chicago and hadn't stepped up into a key role during training camp or preseason.

In the offseason, the Bears placed more of a premium on obtaining speed for the receiver group and Wims didn't fit this trend.

Wims also put himself in jeopardy last year by getting ejected from a game against the New Orleans Saints and suspended for a game following a fight with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, the same defensive back who also goaded Anthony Miller into a fight in the Bears-Saints playoff game. Miller was traded by the Bears to Houston before training camp.

Even without Wims the wide receiver group figures to be one of the toughest cuts for Bears coaches because only two or possibly one position could be available, unless they chose to keep seven receivers.

Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin figure to get the most play. Adams has to rate the favorite for the fifth spot based on his team-high reception and receiving yards total in training camp, although it's possible rookie slot receiver Dazz Newsome could also be in the mix because he is the No. 1 punt returner on the team's depth chart.

To fill the roster spot, the Bears brought back defensive back Dionte Ruffin. He had a forced fumble and recovery in the first preseason game but had been cut.

