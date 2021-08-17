Bears Cut Khalil Mack's Little Brother

Ledarius Mack was fighting uphill all the way trying to make the Bears roster at one of their deepest roster spots.

The Bears cut three more players to get down to the required 85-man roster by Tuesday's deadline and one of those cuts could hurt someone on the roster a bit.

They trimmed edge rusher Ledarius Mack, little brother of Khalil Mack, while also cutting defensive back Michael Joseph and wide receiver Justin Hardy.

Mack had talked earlier on Tuesday about playing on a team with his little brother on the practice squad like he was all of last year.

"I feel like I'm always the big brother when it comes to being out there, especially with him, coaching him through things, even in the offseason," Mack said. "So it's like a continuation of that when we're on the field.

"It's just having fun, doing what we love to do, but also understanding that it’s a job that we have to do at a high level."

Apparently the level wasn't high enough for Ledarius Mack, the former Buffalo player who signed as an undrafted free agent last year.

The odds against Ledarius Mack making the roster seemed high from the outset, after the Bears signed undrafted Charles Snowden to the roster. The former Virginia edge rusher had a sack in Saturday's win and had been lauded as one of the better all-around undrafted players by scouting services.

The Bears also have Jeremiah Attaochu, James Vaughters and Trevis Gipson as edge backups behind Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. This could be their deepest roster spot. Ledarius was on the practice squad last year.

Joseph, who is from Oswego, Ill., has been with the Bears since 2019, mostly on the practice squad.

