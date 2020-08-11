The Bears kicking battle at training camp wasn't much like the battle last offseason or even in last training camp

Former Nevada kicker Ramiz Ahmed was cut by the Bears on Tuesday, leaving only kicker Eddy Pineiro on the roster.

Ahmed had made 75% of his college kicks in his only season as the kicker at Nevada but had not pro experience.

Pineiro was the winner last year of what seemed like the kicking war of the century, with nine combatants at one point at Halas Hall. It led to the trade for Pineiro and he made 82.1% of his field goal tries, but tried just two from 50 yards or longer. He made both.

During a media teleconference earlier this offseason, Pineiro had said he put on about 8 pounds and was weighing in at 187 now.

"He has put on the weight that we asked," Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said last week. "He actually decreased his body fat and you can tell he is much stronger.

"When we went out and kicked, the ball is jumping off his foot really well."

Pineiro made his last 11 in 2019 but only one was longer than 36 yards.

Considering Pineiro is a young kicker still, it wouldn't be surprising if the Bears picked up another kicker to come in and challenge. It's also possible they may want to have another young kicker on the practice squad in case one is needed due to COVID-19 or an injury. The practice squads are 16 players this year, but they still remain free agents as in the past and can be signed by any other team.

"This year, (Pineiro) understands what is a season it's going to feel like," Tabor said. "Last year was his first full NFL season. So, I think that's why him putting on the weight and being able to handle as it gets colder and the ball isn’t flying as far, being able to use some of those attributes that he has, that is going to benefit him.

"We're going to put pressure on him (in practice) and he puts pressure on himself and that's what I love about the kid. We have not arrived at that kicking spot. We are always a work in progress and we still have things to prove and we're excited to get back out on the field."

Recently 33-year-old former Panthers and Washington kicker Graham Gano was cut, but there hasn't been an indication about bringing him in for a tryout or signing him.

