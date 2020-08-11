BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Eddy Pineiro Kicking Alone After Bears Cut Ramiz Ahmed

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears kicking battle at training camp wasn't much like the battle last offseason or even in last training camp

Former Nevada kicker Ramiz Ahmed was cut by the Bears on Tuesday, leaving only kicker Eddy Pineiro on the roster.

Ahmed had made 75% of his college kicks in his only season as the kicker at Nevada but had not pro experience.

Pineiro was the winner last year of what seemed like the kicking war of the century, with nine combatants at one point at Halas Hall. It led to the trade for Pineiro and he made 82.1% of his field goal tries, but tried just two from 50 yards or longer. He made both.

During a media teleconference earlier this offseason, Pineiro had said he put on about 8 pounds and was weighing in at 187 now.

"He has put on the weight that we asked," Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said last week. "He actually decreased his body fat and you can tell he is much stronger.

"When we went out and kicked, the ball is jumping off his foot really well."

Pineiro made his last 11 in 2019 but only one was longer than 36 yards.

Considering Pineiro is a young kicker still, it wouldn't be surprising if the Bears picked up another kicker to come in and challenge. It's also possible they may want to have another young kicker on the practice squad in case one  is needed due to COVID-19 or an injury. The practice squads are 16 players this year, but they still remain free agents as in the past and can be signed by any other team.

"This year, (Pineiro) understands what is a season it's going to feel like," Tabor said. "Last year was his first full NFL season. So, I think that's why him putting on the weight and being able to handle as it gets colder and the ball isn’t flying as far, being able to use some of those attributes that he has, that is going to benefit him.

"We're going to put pressure on him (in practice) and he puts pressure on himself and that's what I love about the kid. We have not arrived at that kicking spot. We are always a work in progress and we still have things to prove and we're excited to get back out on the field."

Recently 33-year-old former Panthers and Washington kicker Graham Gano was cut, but there hasn't been an indication about bringing him in for a tryout or signing him.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Foles' Deep Accuracy Can Put Long Ball into Bears Attack

The Chicago Bears placed dead last in the NFL in net yards per pass attempt last year largely due to Mitchell Trubisky's inaccuracy on the deep throws but Nick Foles brings the possibility much bigger gains could be ahead based on his success at throwing downfield.

Gene Chamberlain

by

JTJ

Why a Close Bears QB Battle Should Go to Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky has been more comfortable in the role of starter and Nick Foles has struggled in this role but been outstanding in relief, and the Chicago Bears need to take this into account when they decided the winner of tight battle.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Position Group Outlook: Receivers Key Is Ted Ginn Jr.

Ted Ginn Jr. might be the speed receiver the Chicago Bears need for big plays and to open up the field, but they also see his experience as a possible way to help develop a younger group.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Position Group Outlook: Backfield Depth in Question

The Bears have a good grasp of David Montgomery's abilities but beyond third-down back Tarik Cohen and change-of-pace type Cordarrelle Patterson there are questions.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Where Bears Practices Stand and What's Directly Ahead

The conditioning and walk-throughs continue until midweek for the Bears and then they'll start speeding it up until putting on pads on Aug. 17 for what will look like more traditional football practices except with live hitting involved.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need to Trash Gimmicks and Focus on Winning

Eddie Jackson is getting $58.4 million to play safety and the last thing they need is an injury suffered by their Pro Bowl safety playing a couple of downs on the offensive side.

Gene Chamberlain

Eddie Jackson Sits Down with Baldie and Warner

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Coaches Suddenly Put More Trust in Anthony Miller

The maturation process for Anthony Miller has been a rough ride but last year the criticism he was receiving with the Chicago Bears seemed to strike a chord and he started leaving his college attitude in the past.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

A Fair Shake Is the Only Promise Made to Bears QBs

Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles are expected to get an open and honest assessment of their play regardless of their past association with the coaches involved in making the decisions.

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

First Look at Some Bears in New Uniforms on practice Field

Gene Chamberlain