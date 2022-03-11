The loss of Khalil Mack never could have been imagined last year but the Bears trading him this year is another story.

After four seasons and 36 sacks Mack is gone to the Los Angeles Chargers and the trade has been reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN as a second-round pick this year and a sixth-rounder next year.

It gives the Bears two second-round picks in the 2022 draft and a third-rounder. They have no fourth-round pick because it was sent with their first-round pick for the right to move up and draft Justin Fields last year. The second-round pick acquired from the Chargers is No. 48 overall.

Mack never followed up on the big 2018 season he had with the Bears, making 12 1/2 sacks that year but then 8 1/2 and nine the next two years. Last season he had six in seven games when his season ended due to foot surgery.

Mack fought through minor injuries in 2019 and 2020, then another one early in 2021. The severity and nature of the foot injury has never been reported and he had surgery shortly after going on injured reserve following the seventh game.

Mack didn't just contribute a pass rush. He forced 14 fumbles in his first three seasons and none last year.

Beyond that, Mack, who just turned 31, was one of the team's best run stoppers with 164 tackles in four seasons.

The Bears got Mack in a trade with the Raiders and gave up a pair of first-round picks, a second-rounder and a fifth-rounder, and received second- and seventh-round picks back in return, as well.

He broke onto the scene with a game against the Packers that coach Matt Nagy said caused him to think "Holy Hell," when he saw the first-half devastation in the 2018 season opener at Green Bay. But the Packers rallied to win 24-23.

The ramifications of the deal are not entirely clear but according to the website overthecap.com the Bears saved $6.15 million in cap space but were to take on dead cap money of $24 million if a deal came before June 1.

Mack will be reunited with his former position coach with the Bears, Brandon Staley. The Chargers hired Staley as head coach before the 2021 season.

Such trade never would have been imagined in the past until Robert Quinn stepped up with a Bears franchise record of 18 1/2 sacks last year.

However, Quinn, who is 32, had only two sacks the previous season and has not been the run stopper Mack was.

The move opens an entirely new position up for the Bears in the draft and free agency. They had second-year player Trevis Gipson playing Mack's spot on the left side of the defense last year and he produced seven sacks.

With the deal, it can be expected more moves will be coming from the Bears as they try to set up a 4-3 defense according to the system Matt Eberflus wants to play.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven