Bears Assistant Coaching Exodus Continues

HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Exodus of Bears Assistant Coaches Continues

Running backs coach Charles London becomes Atlanta's quarterbacks coach, while expectations are Dave Ragone could join the same staff
Author:
Publish date:

It's not quite a mass exodus yet at Halas Hall, but however you label it there is plenty of work for coach Matt Nagy to do.

Not only does Nagy need to fill vacant spots on the defensive coaching staff, but now he must replace another offensive coach and possibly two more at the very least.

The Bears have lost running backs coach Charles London to the Atlanta Falcons and former Bears quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Dave Ragone also appears to be headed to the Falcons. Ragone's deal hadn't been finalized on Thursday.

For London, it's the second time leaving the Bears. He served on Lovie Smith's staff from 2007 through 2009 as a quality control coach before going to the Tennessee Titans. He returned to the Bears in 2018 under Matt Nagy.

London did have two other seasons as a quality control coach for Penn State, so his background isn't entirely at running back.

Ragone has had a close relationship with Mitchell Trubisky since 2017, when the two were first working together under coach John Fox. Ragone wasn't hired as quarterbacks coach with the Bears until a year into John Fox's coaching stint because Dowell Loggains was initially doing it, but then Adam Gase left after a year to become Miami's head coach and Fox promoted Loggains to offensive coordinator and hired Ragone as quarterbacks coach.

Nagy made Ragone the passing game coordinator this past season when they added John DeFilippo to the coaching staff as quarterbacks coach.

Ragone had a connection with new Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who was on the Tennessee Titans staff in 2011-13 with Ragone.

Now Nagy essentially has at least four positions to fill. He's still looking for a defensive coordinator and also a defensive line coach after Jay Rodgers left the Bears to join the staff of Brandon Staley with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bears had been looking into Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn as a possible defensive coordinator but ESPN reported on Thursday that Glenn has told the Bears he is signing to become Detroit's defensive coordinator.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

USATSI_14830601
News

Bears Assistant Coaching Exodus Continues

USATSI_15118342
News

The Tough Cash Calls for Bears on Akiem Hicks and Others

Parting_Ways_1-6008de58e9e3792d42ab11ec_Jan_21_2021_1_54_33
News

Bears Losing Defensive Line Coach to L.A. Chargers

single-6008ad79dfea140bda39b6c6_Jan_20_2021_22_25_06
News

Mike Singletary Latest Reported Bears Coordinator Candidate

USATSI_15350897
News

Bears 2021 Mock Draft 1.0 for BearDigest.com

USATSI_15310562
News

Where Ryan Pace Failed the Bears Besides QB

USATSI_13220428
News

James Bettcher Interviews for Bears Defensive Coordinator

USATSI_13639806
News

The Lingering Issue Bears Must Address First in 2021