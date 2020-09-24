Chicago Bears (2-0) at Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

Kickoff: Sunday, noon central time

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Radio: WBBM AM-780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Univision Deportes: AM-1200, 93.5 FM

Sirius: XM/SXM 231 (Streaming 805, 801)

The Line: Falcons by 4 (over/under 47 1/2)

The Series: 28th meeting. Bears lead series 14-13. The Falcons won the last matchup in the 2017 opener, 23-17 at Soldier Field.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium: The Bears have never played in this stadium, which opened in 2017. They won their last game in Atlanta in 2014 at the Georgia Dome, 27-13 over the Falcons.

The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Nagy is 22-12 in his third season. Falcons coach Dan Quinn is 43-39 in his seventh season.

Last Week: The Bears stopped an attempt at the game-winning pass on the final play for the second straight week to beat the New York Giants 17-13 at Soldier Field after leading 17-0 at halftime. The Falcons had a 20-0 first-quarter lead and led 29-10 at halftime in Dallas but lost to the Cowboys 40-39.

Matching Up: The Bears are 23rd on offense, 29th passing and ninth rushing. They are 16th on defense, 19th passing and 11th rushing.

The Falcons are fourth on offense, second passing and 28th rushing. Atlanta is 31st on defense, 31st passing and ninth rushing

Of Note: The Bears last week went 9 of 16 on third down conversions a week after going 2 for 11. The nine third-down conversions tied the most under Nagy. ... Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was given a tryout by the Bears in April 2019 before their massive kicker competition and they did not sign him. He was later signed by Atlanta and is 29 for 32 and 1 for 1 from 50 and longer. ... Falcons receptions leader Calvin Ridley is the brother of Bears receiver Riley Ridley, who has not been active for either game this season.

