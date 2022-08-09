Skip to main content
Bears Fan Fest Live Blog

Gene Chamberlain photo

Bears Fan Fest Live Blog

Bears commentary and report live from Bears Fan Fest at Soldier Field on a day when Roquan Smith said he wants to be traded.

Bears Family Fest Live Blog

  • No Roquan Smith to be seen. Not that we were expecting him.
  • Very small crowd compared to other years they've held this, but it's not unexpected when they hold it on Tuesday morning.
  • Kindle Vildor on the field practicing after missing practice before the day off on Monday. However, no Kyler Gordon still.
  • Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. still not participating. He went out with an unspecified minor injury before Monday's off day.
  • Cornerback Duke Shelley still out. It's difficult to be in his situation, being challenged at slot cornerback by Tavon Young and Gordon and unable to practice. 
  • Team running thrugh individual work, Justin Fields with his depleted receiver corps due to injuries to Jones, Byron Pringle (quad) and N'Keal Harry (ankle).
  •  New Bears LB DeMarquis Gates with an interception of Trevor Siemian while covering Khalil Herbert in one-on-one passing. He must be going for the Alec Ogletree award. Last year Ogletree arrived at  practice and made one interception after another when no one else was doing it.
  • Full scrimmage now and check down to Tajae Sharpe for  8 yards by Fields. He's quickly developing a connection with the former Falcon/Titan. 
  • Fantastic one-handed grab by Darnell Mooney along the sidelines. Mooney hasn't shown a lot of verticality but if he's going to be No. 1 receiver he'll need to bring out the full arsenault.
  • Backup QB Trevor Siemian neatly stepped up into the pocket and seeing no one open flipped it to Trestan Ebner on the sidelines. Ebner has hands like a receiver and knows where to be against coverage.  Showed this at Baylor.
  • More open in the zone coverage today for Fields underneath and Mooney caught a 12-yarder over the middle. Passing game looks a little more crisp in this workout as they go against a combo of starters and subs. Big tight end Rysen John with a 50-yard catch wide open down sidelines from Nate Peterman. Blown coverage. How do you miss a 6-foot-7 tight end?
  • Third team offense hit with illegal motion by refs working this practice on screen to Darrynton Evans.  They had gone a few practices without being bogged down by false starts after it was  a problem early in camp.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

USATSI_18497628
News

Roquan Smith Wants Out of Chicago

By Gene Chamberlain3 hours ago
USATSI_17351315
News

Eddie Jackson Feeling Like a Rookie Again

By Gene Chamberlain15 hours ago
USATSI_18536174
News

Why Bears Should Stick with Receivers They Have

By Gene Chamberlain22 hours ago
Packers WR Coach Jason Vrable on Packers Going 7 0 Without Davante Adams (1)_Momentbb
News

What the Bears Have in Store for a Fullback

By Gene ChamberlainAug 8, 2022 10:06 AM EDT
USATSI_18762710
News

Challenge of Replacing Roquan Smith for Matthew Adams

By Gene ChamberlainAug 7, 2022 9:09 PM EDT
USATSI_18769202
News

Report: N'Keal Harry Injury Has High Ankle Sprain

By Gene ChamberlainAug 7, 2022 6:23 PM EDT
USATSI_18536171
News

Bears Who Have Surprised on Defense

By Gene ChamberlainAug 7, 2022 3:54 PM EDT
USATSI_18783115
News

Is Anything Really Working with Bears Offense?

By Gene ChamberlainAug 7, 2022 12:12 PM EDT