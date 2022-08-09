Bears Fan Fest Live Blog
Bears commentary and report live from Bears Fan Fest at Soldier Field on a day when Roquan Smith said he wants to be traded.
Bears Family Fest Live Blog
- No Roquan Smith to be seen. Not that we were expecting him.
- Very small crowd compared to other years they've held this, but it's not unexpected when they hold it on Tuesday morning.
- Kindle Vildor on the field practicing after missing practice before the day off on Monday. However, no Kyler Gordon still.
- Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. still not participating. He went out with an unspecified minor injury before Monday's off day.
- Cornerback Duke Shelley still out. It's difficult to be in his situation, being challenged at slot cornerback by Tavon Young and Gordon and unable to practice.
- Team running thrugh individual work, Justin Fields with his depleted receiver corps due to injuries to Jones, Byron Pringle (quad) and N'Keal Harry (ankle).
- New Bears LB DeMarquis Gates with an interception of Trevor Siemian while covering Khalil Herbert in one-on-one passing. He must be going for the Alec Ogletree award. Last year Ogletree arrived at practice and made one interception after another when no one else was doing it.
- Full scrimmage now and check down to Tajae Sharpe for 8 yards by Fields. He's quickly developing a connection with the former Falcon/Titan.
- Fantastic one-handed grab by Darnell Mooney along the sidelines. Mooney hasn't shown a lot of verticality but if he's going to be No. 1 receiver he'll need to bring out the full arsenault.
- Backup QB Trevor Siemian neatly stepped up into the pocket and seeing no one open flipped it to Trestan Ebner on the sidelines. Ebner has hands like a receiver and knows where to be against coverage. Showed this at Baylor.
- More open in the zone coverage today for Fields underneath and Mooney caught a 12-yarder over the middle. Passing game looks a little more crisp in this workout as they go against a combo of starters and subs. Big tight end Rysen John with a 50-yard catch wide open down sidelines from Nate Peterman. Blown coverage. How do you miss a 6-foot-7 tight end?
- Third team offense hit with illegal motion by refs working this practice on screen to Darrynton Evans. They had gone a few practices without being bogged down by false starts after it was a problem early in camp.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven
Scroll to Continue