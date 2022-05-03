Bears GM Ryan Poles has let go of three scouting staff members after the draft, including longtime Bears employee Mark Sadowski.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles went through his first draft process and appparently found those scouts he wanted to retain.

Poles has fired several members of the scouting staff, according to Brad Biggs of the Tribune. One included was longtime scouting employee Mark Sadowski, who started as southeast area scout in 2005 under former GM Jerry Angelo and had been promoted up the line to college scouting director.

Sadowski, a St. Rita High graduate, once was referred to by Pro Football Hall of Fame writer Dan Pompei as "one of the most important men in the Bears' organization as the Bears prepare for the draft."

Sadowski had been with the Saints for eight years before coing to Chicago and had been promoted to senior national scout in 2012 and then director of college scouting under Ryan Pace in 2016.

They also let go of national scout Chris Prescott and college scouting coordinator Bobby Macedo.

Prescott was the scout who referred to this year's second-round draft pick from Penn State, Jaquan Brisker, as "...Ph.D: poor, hungry and desperate...," during a press conference at last week's NFL Draft.

Macedo had been with the organization since Phil Emery's tenure as GM began in 2012. Prescott had been with the Bears since shortly after the start of the Pace era in 2016. He had also been with the Jets (2013-15) and the Jaguars (2008-13).

The Bears had promoted Prescott to national scout from area scout in 2018. Macedo had been a running backs coach at Millikin before joining the Bears scouting staff.

Shortly after being hired and following his first press conference, Poles had said he wanted to give those scouts on staff a chance to prove themselves and now he's apparently decided which ones have and haven't.

