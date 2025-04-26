Bear Digest

Bears first-round draft pick Colston Loveland will rock #84—here’s the number’s Chicago legacy

Alan Goldsher

Chicago Bears rookie TE Colston Loveland, pre-84
Chicago Bears rookie TE Colston Loveland, pre-84 / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are a small handful of uniform numbers that all but define Chicago sports.

  • For the Bears, you’ve got Walter Payton’s #34.
  • For the Bulls, you’ve got Michael Jordan’s #23.
  • For the Cubs, you’ve got Ernie Banks' #14.
  • For the Blackhawks, you’ve got Patrick Kane’s #88.
  • For the White Sox, you’ve got, um, frankly, not much.

But there's a new tight end in town who hopes you'll someday add #84 to the discussion.

By the Number

It’s not known whether Bears rookie Colston Loveland chose or was assigned the number 84, but one thing is for certain: He wasn’t getting his college number, 18, as that was previously chosen (or assigned) to one Caleb Williams. And you don't usurp a number from a QB1 without a whole lot of money changing hands.

But the digit has a Bears pedigree—admittedly, it’s not a huge pedigree, but a pedigree nonetheless. So let's travel back in time and revisit Chicago's most notable #84.

Monster Bash

A sure-handed slot-maven out of THE Ohio State University, Brian Baschnagel was arguably the Chicago Bears’ most reliable wide receiver between 1976-1984.

Bash—who played his entire career in the Windy City—started 71 of his 129 games, racking up 2,024 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a career year in 1981, posting 554 yards and three tuddies.

He'll never get a bust in Canton, but for Bears fans of a certain vintage, well, he'll always have a place in our hearts.

If It’s Good Enough For The Hawks…

It bears mention (pun intended) that Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Antti Niemi was briefly a member of the #84 club, before randomly switching to #31.

Hopefully Chicago’s newest #84, like the aforementioned net-minder, will help his team bring some hardware to Illinois.

Published |Modified
Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

