Bears first-round draft pick Colston Loveland will rock #84—here’s the number’s Chicago legacy
There are a small handful of uniform numbers that all but define Chicago sports.
- For the Bears, you’ve got Walter Payton’s #34.
- For the Bulls, you’ve got Michael Jordan’s #23.
- For the Cubs, you’ve got Ernie Banks' #14.
- For the Blackhawks, you’ve got Patrick Kane’s #88.
- For the White Sox, you’ve got, um, frankly, not much.
But there's a new tight end in town who hopes you'll someday add #84 to the discussion.
By the Number
It’s not known whether Bears rookie Colston Loveland chose or was assigned the number 84, but one thing is for certain: He wasn’t getting his college number, 18, as that was previously chosen (or assigned) to one Caleb Williams. And you don't usurp a number from a QB1 without a whole lot of money changing hands.
But the digit has a Bears pedigree—admittedly, it’s not a huge pedigree, but a pedigree nonetheless. So let's travel back in time and revisit Chicago's most notable #84.
Monster Bash
A sure-handed slot-maven out of THE Ohio State University, Brian Baschnagel was arguably the Chicago Bears’ most reliable wide receiver between 1976-1984.
Bash—who played his entire career in the Windy City—started 71 of his 129 games, racking up 2,024 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a career year in 1981, posting 554 yards and three tuddies.
He'll never get a bust in Canton, but for Bears fans of a certain vintage, well, he'll always have a place in our hearts.
If It’s Good Enough For The Hawks…
It bears mention (pun intended) that Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Antti Niemi was briefly a member of the #84 club, before randomly switching to #31.
Hopefully Chicago’s newest #84, like the aforementioned net-minder, will help his team bring some hardware to Illinois.