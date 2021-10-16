    • October 16, 2021
    Depth Additions for Packers Game

    Former Oregon State running back Artavis Pierce and South African Dieter Eiselen have been flexed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday's Bears game with Green Bay.
    Author:

    There were no late injury downgrades or additions for the Bears Saturday prior to their game with Green Bay, but they made a few roster moves.

    They flex running back Artavis Pierce and guard/center Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad to the regular roster.

    The Pierce move was expected because they'll need three running backs, and Ryan Nall will be backing up rookie Khalil Herbert with both David Montgomery and Damien Williams out for this game.

    Pierce got into five games last season and ran for 34 yards on six carries, his 5.7-yard average aided by a 23-yard breakway run against Jacksonville, a game when he scored his only career touchdown.

    Pierce got caught in the roster squeeze after the Bears drafted Herbert and signed Williams, and was cut at the end of training camp. The Bears brought him back to the practice squad after the injury to Montgomery.

    For Eiselen, it's a chance to get into his second NFL game, although it's a curious choice because the Bears are actually more thin at tackle than guard for this one. Alex Bars could play both guard or tackle if needed, though.

    Eiselen, a Yale product, was a weightlifter originally from Stellenbosch, South Africa and is largely a self-taught player who learned the game by watching videos. He has added more than 20 pounds since last year when he signed as an undrafted free agent, while he tries to and fit into an NFL offensive line.

    Eiselen's only action to date were three special teams plays in the 24-17 loss at Tennessee last year, a game when the Bears were heavily hit by COVID-19 and had to flip around the offensive line at several positions.

