Bears Add Inside Linebacker Depth with Alec Ogletree

Former Giants, Rams and Jets linebacker signs on to compete for depth spot behind Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith

Tackle might be the big injury concern for the Bears at the moment but they have added another linebacker.

Former Giants, Jets and Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree signed with the Bears. He was a 2013 first-round pick by the Rams and has started 94 of the 95 games he played.

Ogletree has been particularly effective in pass coverage throughout his career.

It was the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ogletree who intercepted a Chase Daniel pass early in the 2018 Bears road game with the Giants and returned it for a touchdown.

Ogletree last year played in two games for the Jets and made three tackles before he was cut Oct. 10. The Jets had signed him to their practice squad in early September.

The Bears had considered Ogletree in the past when he was available. They had him at Halas Hall in August last preseason but did not sign him.

Ogletree has 12 career interceptions and four touchdown returns. He also has 57 career passes defended and 12 forced fumbles.

Inside linebacker Christian Jones currently is among four Bears who are on the reserve COVID-19 list.

The Bears also have Austin Calitro on the roster at inside linebacker, as well as returning veterans Josh Woods and Joel Iyiegbuniwe and undrafted rookie Caleb Johnson.

Ogletree might need to show he can be an asset on special teams. Woods, Iyiegbuniwe and Jones all were mentioned prominently by special teams coordinator Chris Tabor while talking about his units for this year.

"I have my linebackers back–Iggy and Woodsy–Jonesy, I wasn't here the first time he was here (2014-17), but he's jumped right in and I love how he approaches special teams," Tabor said.

Ogletree has been on for special teams snaps only 73 times in the last six seasons.

