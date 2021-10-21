The Bears seem no healthier as they head toward Sunday's game in Tampa, although they did enjoy seeing wide receiver Allen Robinson at Thursday's practice.

Robinson was able to practice on a limited basis after sitting out on Wednesday with the ankle injury he suffered Oct. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Robinson did practice last week on Friday on a limited basis, as well, before playing in Sunday's loss to Green Bay and making four catches for 53 yards.

However, the Bears actually got worse health-wise as safety Tashaun Gipson could not practice due to a hip injury. He had practiced Wednesday on a limited basis.

The remainder of the injury offered little reason for optimism and a few new players were added to it.

Bilal Nichols was added with a knee problem and sat out practice. Cornerback Duke Shelley practiced on a limited basis with an ankle injury that wasn't bothering him on Wednesday.

Jakeem Grant (ankle), Akiem Hicks (groin) and Khalil Mack (foot) missed Thursday's practice.

Linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee) was able to practice on a limited basis after being out the past two weeks, while tight end J.P. Holtz (quad) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) practiced on a limited basis.

There was no change in their COVID-19 situation with edge rusher Robert Quinn and running back Damien Williams remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tampa Bay tight end O.J. Howard (ankle) was able to work on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday. He was the only change for the Buccaneers as wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), linebacker Lavonte David (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs), linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) remained sidelined.

