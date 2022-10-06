Several Bears who have been out have begun returning to health, key among them starting running back David Montgomery.

After missing most of two games with what the team reported to be an ankle injury, Montgomery practiced Thursday for the first time since leaving early in their Week 3 win over Houston. His participation in practice was only on a limited basis.

"I'm always encouraged every opportunity I get around the guys," Montgomery said. "I'm super encouraged to be around the guys practicing today."

Montgomery called it a "day-by-day, game-time decision" on whether he'll be able to play Sunday against Minnesota.

"This is a game where it's inevitable that you're going to get hurt at some point," Montgomery said. "I mean, I dealt with injury last year."

Montgomery suffered a knee injury last year and missed four starts.

Staying health carries a bigger impact for him this year because it's the final year of his contract.

"I just want to get healthy is all, and play with the guys," he said. "Like I tell you (media) guys all the time I'm not into the whole contract talk thing because I'm a firm believe in whatever works out, then it works out and that's how I see things."

Khalil Herbert started in Montgomery's place last week against the Giants and gained 77 yards. He had 157 yards in the game against Houston when Montgomery was injured.

Also healthier now is starting strong side linebacker Matthew Adams, who went through a full practice. He had been limited with a hamstring injury on Wednesday and missed last week's game.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones, who had been ill on Wednesday, was back practicing on Thursday on a limited basis and tight end Ryan Griffin went through a limited practice for the second straight day after missing two games with Achilles soreness.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad), linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) and safety Dane Cruikshank didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

