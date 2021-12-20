Bears Defensive Coordinator Returns from COVID List

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Two Coordinators Still in Protocol
    Two Coordinators Still in Protocol

    The Bears will have one of their three coordinators back for the Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings.

    The team on Monday morning announced defensive coordinator Sean Desai had cleared the NFL's COVID-19 protocol and would be available to call the defensive scheme. 

    Previously, coach Matt Nagy had designated senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine to perform the duty if Desai was unavailable. 

    Coaches needed two negative COVID-19 tests in a day to make it out of the protocol.

    The Bears still have both special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor in the protocol. Tabor is slated to be replaced by assistant Brian Ginn while quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator John DeFilippo will take over as offensive coordinator.

    Nagy hasn't said whether he'll call plays or whether it will be DeFilippo. Nagy last called plays this season when they faced Cleveland in Week 3, a 26-6 loss as Justin Fields started for the first time at quarterback.

    There has been no player return from the COVID-19 list since they announced nose tackle Eddie Goldman would be available. He was on the list for less than a week. 

    Backup tackle Elijah Wilkinson also came off the list last week after he had been on it for almost three weeks. 

    Needless to say, it's been a week of total disruption for the Bears with coaches and players missing due to the illness.

    "Whether it’s game day or the day of practice, or whether it’s in meetings, there’s some things that you gotta work through," Nagy said. "But when you keep a mindset of understanding that we’re not the only team in the NFL that’s going through this, or really any sports league—there’s other teams that are going through this. When you keep that mindset you understand it. You try to stay as positive as you can."

