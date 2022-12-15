QB Justin Fields recovered from illness Thursday to go through a full practice but Bears running back David Montgomery is now ill.

A day after the Bears were without quarterback Justin Fields due to illness, they had running back David Montgomery out sick.

Fields missed only one practice and returned Thursday, but now they'll hope to get Montgomery back in time to play on Sunday against Philadelphia. If not, the running back duties would fall to Darrynton Evans and rookie Trestan Ebner because Khalil Herbert is still one week away from returning to from injured reserve with a hip injury.

Tackle Larry Borom was upgraded on Thursday. He missed the last game with a knee injury and missed Wednesday's practice but returned on a limited basis to Thursday's practice.

Coach Matt Eberflus said they were looking at Riley Reiff and Alex Leatherwood in a rotation at right tackle this week, prior to Borom doing work in practice.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool continued to miss practice on Thursday for the second straight day due to knee soreness. He had a supporting brace on the knee after Wednesday's practice.

The only other player on the Bears injury report was tight end Trevon Wesco, who missed with a calf injury for the second straight day.

