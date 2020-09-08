Jaylon Johnson knows Matthew Stafford is going to look to attack the right side of the Bears defense in Sunday's game at Ford Field.

"That's what I would do if I was a quarterback," Johnson said.

The rookie cornerback from Utah confirmed Tuesday what the first Bears depth chart had suggested, and he is starting against the Lions. He's their first draft pick to start on opening day at cornerback since Walt Harris in 1996.

"I would expect every quarterback to go after the rookie," Johnson said.

Whether it's receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. or even Danny Amendola, Johnson expects to see Stafford throwing at him and not just dinking and dunking but going deep.

"For me, it's just about preparing myself to be able to make plays in those positions, and if I give up plays, just keep a strong mindset to just keep pushing," Johnson said.

It is in this area where coach Matt Nagy said he was confident Johnson had the mentality to play as a starting cornerback even as a rookie. He found this out by kidding and verbally sparring with the rookie around Halas Hall.

"The other part I like about him is I'm rousing him all the time in the building," Nagy said. 'You can see his confidence that he has. You have to have short-term memory in this league. He's got extreme confidence. And it's not cocky. It's confidence. I like that about him."

It was a rather quick development for the player chosen 50th in this year's draft. He had been brought along slowly due to offseason shoulder surgery.

"I would just say I came along just in the mental aspect of being able to learn the defense, being able to feel out NFL offenses and going against Nick Foles and Mitch every day, it just pushes you to be better just to try to figure out what offenses are trying to do to attack me," Johnson said. "But going against Allen Robinson and all the top wide receivers that we have just pushes your game and elevates your game to the next level. So naturally, going against good competition every day elevated my game."

Even against Allen Robinson, Johnson says he didn't feel intimidated.

"I would say I held my own," Johnson said. "There were some times I made plays, some times he made a play or he was open, but it was always good competition."

Robinson's skills made it difficult but Johnson made a study of the Bears' top receiver and improved as camp progressed.

"I definitely closed the gap from the very first time I went against him to the last time," Johnson said. "I was able to be a lot closer and a lot tighter in coverage."

Unlike many rookies, Johnson has been strong on film study on his own. Coaches have made note on his studious approach all offseason.

"I would definitely say those habits stem from leaving high school and going into college, I mean I watched tape in high school but I felt like it elevated in college just being able to be around those coaches and how they pushed me and educated me on how to watch film," Johnson said. "For me, it's just always about trying to find certain tendencies that you can pick up on and get to make a play on.

"You're not going to know the whole offense entirely, but just as long as I can find certain tendencies and certain formations in certain situations that I can possibly take advantage of, that's my goal going into every game. After that, it's just about technique."

Johnson will need any edge he can garner because Golladay and Jones are receivers who can catch the ball even if the route wasn't a win for the receiver. Pro Football Focus ranked Jones third (64.52%) and Golladay fourth (63.41%) in percentage of contested catches made last year. Only Michael Thomas and Chris Godwin ranked higher.

"They are great contested catch guys," Johnson said. "So, I mean, just trying to be able to find a way to get the ball out…whether that’s before the catch point or right at the catch point, just trying to find ways to be able to get the ball out at the end of the day."

Ultimately, the confidence Nagy saw in Johnson continues to carry him into the opener.

"I'm more than ready, in my head," Johnson said. "Like I said in another interview, I've been preparing my whole life for this. I'm not lacking any confidence."

