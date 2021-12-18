Bears Injury Report: First Start for Teven Jenkins

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Teven Jenkins Gets Another Shot At It

    Bears Injury Report: Jason Peters ruled out for Monday's game due to ankle injury, so rookie tackle Teven Jenkins gets his first career start for Bears.
    Teven Jenkins will get the chance to atone for his first appearance last week at left tackle because starting left tackle Jason Peters has been ruled out for the game Monday night with the Minnesota Vikings.

    Peters is one of three players ruled out for the game due to injuries, although more will be unlikely to play because of COVID-19 and are not on the injury report.

    As a result, coach Matt Nagy said it's going to mean Jenkins starting. The Bears are hopeful the result could be different for him this game than when he struggled in relief of Peters against Green Bay.

    "Anybody having a week to prepare will definitely help out," Nagy said.

    Officials flagged Jenkins for four penalties and he allowed two sacks against the Packers. Jenkins hadn't really practiced with contact all year since he missed training camp and preseason with back issues and then back surgery. He hadn't gone through a single practice with full contact before the Green Bay game.

    Cornerback Xavier Crawford has been ruled out because of a concussion and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is out due to a broken forearm.

    Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and nose tackle Khyiris Tonga (shoulder/illness) are doubtful. Neither was able to practice this week.

    The only players to miss Saturday's practice beyond those on the COVID-19 list were Crawford, Goodwin, Houston-Carson, Peters and Tonga.

    Defensive end Akiem Hicks is listed as questionable, although he has recovered enough from his ankle injury for a full practice on Saturday and was reported to have been able to go through full practices Thursday and Friday if they had not instead had walk-throughs.

    Perhaps the better news for the Bears on Saturday was just being able to hold their first full practice of the week.

    "We would've practiced full speed if we had more guys (earlier), but we just couldn't take that risk with limited guys," Nagy said. "It's a trickle-down effect. We had to make sure that we didn't tax the players that were playing.

    "I think it's good news that we're able to get a lot of guys back that weren't there a couple days ago, to be able to come back and give us numbers, and today we were able to get a good red-zone day in and get full speed, which is good for the guys."

    Besides as many as 13 missing practice on the COVID-19 list this week, the Bears had eight players who were sick at one point. The only one of those still ill is Tonga, who also is injured.

    The only players on the Vikings injury report are both questionable. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is questionable after an excused absence Saturday for personal reasons. Wide receiver Adam Thielen missed every practice this week due to a high ankle sprain.

