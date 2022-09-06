The feeling among Bears players is one of unity in the face of doubt.

It's a familiar spot for losing teams before a season and most of them live up to all the criticism.

From wide receiver Darnell Mooney, to cornerback Jaylon Johnson, even to veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn, they have seen what the national media or fans in general think about the Bears for this year and are using this as an easy form of motivation. Sports Illustrated and CBS on Tuesday ranked them 30th in polls for Week 1. The Ringer has them 29th and ESPN 25th.

"Everybody is down on us, so I guess we will be a surprise team," Mooney said.

Mooney's explanation for who is down on them and why probably gives too much credit to a video game but it's a point taken.

"Because we don't have any names, if you're going to go by names or whatever, overall, or Madden or whatever," Mooney said. "That's how people think.

"Eventually everybody has to play regardless of what team you have, regardless of how many names you have everybody has to play. Everybody is 0-0 right now. You can think you're this good team, you can think you're this bad team but you really don't know until you go out there and play."

The onus, Johnson said, is on the Bears and not the media or games.

"Yeah I think we all kind of feel that," Johnson said. "I think it's something where we all have got to go out there and prove.

"I feel like there's some doubt and I feel like we've left room out there for that to kind of be big. So definitely taking it on the chin and then going out there and proving ourselves. I mean that was part of the point that i made earlier, so just having guys that are being overlooked I feel that's on us to go out there and change that ourselves."

As a veteran, Quinn has seen plenty of this type of thing. Yet, he's seeing it as well, and has a generalized approach to it.

"My philophy is always that when you're the doubted team I always bring it back to the Giants, who beat the undefeated Patriots (2011 season)," Quinn said. "No one gave them a chance but they believed in themselves and they did what they had to do.

"So I thnk this locker room is kind of the same way. Just, people got to believe in ourselves and just make it work."

If the Bears actually can compare themselves to either one of those teams, then they're already far ahead of where the critics believe.

