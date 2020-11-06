When the season started the Bears had three players at Halas Hall who were centers.

They are down to none for this week's game after Sam Mustipher was ruled out Friday due to knee injury. Mustipher is a replacement for starter Cody Whitehair, who Friday was placed on Reserve/COVID-19.

So they could be dipping into their practice squad and trying to use a player who has been with the team only a few days, former Rams player Aaron Neary.

The Bears just picked up Neary Tuesday when they put starting right tackle Bobby Massie on injured reserve due to a knee injury. He's the only one left who has NFL experience at center.

Neary, who is 6-foot-4, 299 pounds, has been through training camps and preseasons with the Broncos, Eagles and Rams since 2016 but had only one NFL start and game played, and it came in 2017 during a 34-13 Rams loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Bears coach Matt Nagy would not confirm who the center will be and was asked if it was a player on the roster or currently on the practice squad.

"Possibly both," Nagy said, being evasive. "We have some guys on this team that you'll see as we go here in regards to who can play center and how that goes," Nagy said. "I think that's why it's our job to make sure that we get guys prepared. That's where we're at right now and we'll do everything we can to make sure that they can play fast."

This could mean they might even promote Neary from the practice squad.

Nagy suggested the blocking scheme will not be a complicated one.

"Simplifying things and allowing them to play fast is something that we'll do," Nagy said. "If there's something in there that's too much, then we can't do that. That's where it's the question and answer from us with the players, then being able to evaluate them."

At least now they only need to fill two line spots after right guard Germain Ifedi returned Friday to practice following three days on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as a contract trace to a lineman with COVID-19, Jason Spriggs.

The only offensive linemen left on the practice squad are Neary, undrafted rookie guard Dieter Eiselen and former LSU tackle Badara Traore.

Seventh-round rookie Arlington Hambright is on roster as a guard/tackle and seventh-round rookie Lachavious Simmons was promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad this week. Neither has played center, but Nagy did say they prepare some players for emergency situations so it's possible one of them would play, but left guard backup Alex Bars is available if they move Rashaad Coward from left guard to right tackle or center.

The Bears are impressed with Hambright.

"As far as Arlington, from Day 1 he came in here and even in the offseason he was back home doing sets, getting used to playing guard," Ifedi said. "He's another young guy that's been preparing and waiting for his opportunity. I'm excited for him, his future as a player and excited for what he's gonna do for this organization because he's a guy that just wants to work and just wants to keep doing it right and you can never fault that. "That entire rookie group is the same way. Just all work. They just want to get better and be better. That influences an older guy like me, that I'm like, 'Shoot, I want to keep going, too. I want to keep getting better, too. These guys are busting their ass and I want to do the same thing."

Coward has started for almost a full NFL season now at each guard position and would seem a natural for center, but with Massie on injured reserve he could be moved back to his original position of right tackle.

Regardless of what they've decided, Nagy said it's going to take patience with the patchwork line.

"Are they going to get beat at times? Yeah," Nagy said. "In the run game and pass game it's probably going to happen. But how do they respond to that? And then how do they respond to the coaching, etc. But this is what it's all about."

Much attention has been paid to the Bears problems on the offensive line due to injuries and COVID-19 but they are going into this game when they have to stop running back Derrick Henry without two key players on their defensive line. Both backup nose tackle John Jenkins and starting defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris have been ruled out. Jenkins has an ankle injury and Robertson-Harris a shoulder injury. Jenkins normally replaces Bilal Nichols at nose tackle.

This could mean practice squad nose tackle Daniel McCullers could make his Bears debut. He was signed Sept. 23 off the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, was cut and then put on the Bears practice squad.

Also out for Sunday is Mitchell Trubisky due to a shoulder injury, meaning Tyler Bray will be the backup quarterback.

Tight end Cole Kmet is questionable with a groin injury that left him limited in Friday's practice.

The Titans will be without wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) and punter/placement holder Brett Kern (wrist). Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and cornerback Tye Smith (shoulder) are questionable.

