Report: Michael Pitre to Become Bears Running Backs Coach

Michael Pitre, who coached Bears running back Artavis Pierce at Oregon State, is joining the Chicago coaching staff as running backs coach according to an ESPN report

The Bears have two running backs from Oregon State on their roster and now they'll be coached by a former coach from their school.

Oregon State running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Michael Pitre will coach Bears running backs as a replacement for Charles London, according to an ESPN report.

London left the team to be Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach.

Bears running back Artavis Pierce played under Pitre in the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Oregon State. Ryan Nall also played at the school but left before Pitre was hired there.

From 2014-17 Pitre served as running backs coach for Montana State and in 2012-13 was a graduate assistant coach for running backs and the offensive line.

In 2019 with Pietre as their coach, Pierce and Jemar Jefferson became the first Oregon State backs to combine for more than 2,000 rushing yards.

As a player, Pitre was a fullback and three-year starter at UCLA from 2003-07.

Pitre will be overlooking a somewhat depleted Bears running backs group which can stand some growth behind starter David Montgomery.

Kick returner and reserve back/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is an unrestricted free agent and it's unknown whether he'll return in 2021.

Tarik Cohen is not expected to participate in offseason work, although the team hopes he'll be back for training camp after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3.

The Bears got Pierce six rushing attempts last year as an undrafted rookie. They had Lamar Miller on the roster most of the season, but he was signed off their practice squad by Washington.

Nall received his first carries in 2019 after joining the Bears in 2018. He's been used largely as a receiver in spot appearances with the offense , while playing extensively on special teams. He's gained 8 yards on five rushes and has 67 yards on eight receptions.

