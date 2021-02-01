Bears Plan No Soldier Field Ticket Price Increases

Ticket prices planned for the 2020 season before the pandemic will remain in effect for 2021 even if the schedule is expanded to add another regular-season game.

The Bears have told season ticket holders there will be no increase in the price of tickets for the 2021 season.

The Bears had increased ticket prices from the 1.6% to 5.3% range depending on the location of the seats prior to the 2020 season, with an average increase of 3.9%. Of course, those tickets were refunded and no fans were allowed at games due to the pandemic during an 8-8 season.

In an email to season ticket holders on Monday, team president and CEO Ted Phillips said the pandemic remains in the forefront of minds for the 2021 season even as vaccine distribution is underway.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the individuals and families that are struggling, and our appreciation goes out to those on the front lines helping us navigate the pandemic," Phillips wrote.

Nothing has been determined yet by the city or state about whether fans will be allowed for 2021.

"We worked closely with city and state officials, along with public health experts, to develop a safe and responsible plan to anticipate the return of fans to Soldier Field," Phillips said in the email. "Although we were unable to execute the plan in 2020, we remain optimistic that health metrics will continue to improve, allowing for fans to return to Soldier Field in 2021."

The full-refund policy won't change for 2021 if the city and/or state of Illinois decide the stadium can open only at partial seating capacity.

"If it is determined later this summer that a reduced capacity plan must be implemented at Soldier Field, or if fans are ultimately not allowed to attend games, all season ticket holders will either receive a full refund or their 2021 payments can be credited to the 2022 season,” Phillips said. “In the case of a full capacity stadium in 2021, there will not be an option to skip the season."

There are plans for several pandemic-related changes regardless of whether it's full or partial seating for 2021.

The team will have touchless pay options at concession stands and stores, hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium and mobile-only ticketing.

The Bears have home games with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants. Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. The dates and times usually are set in April.

The Bears have had season ticket price raises in two of the last six seasons including 2021.

